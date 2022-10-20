Petrol and diesel prices unchanged. Check latest rates in your city on Oct 20

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on the 152nd day as per the fuel prices list announced by the oil companies. The costliest fuel is being sold in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar with the petrol and diesel prices at ₹113.49 per litre and ₹98.24 per litre respectively.



On the other hand, petrol and diesel are the cheapest at Andaman and Nicobar Islands capital Port Blair at ₹84.10 per litre and ₹79.74 per litre respectively. In the national capital, the petrol and diesel prices were ₹96.72 per litre and

₹89.62 per litre respectively. In Maharashtra's Parbhani, the petrol and diesel prices were the second most expensive at ₹109.45 per litre and ₹95.85 per litre respectively.



The fuel prices were last revised on May 22 when the Centre cut excise duty thereby slashing the petrol and diesel prices by ₹9.5 per litre and ₹7 per litre respectively. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said the move will have a revenue implication of around ₹1 lakh crore per year for the union government.



Here are the petrol and diesel prices for top Indian cities on October 20, 2022.

CITY PETROL PRICE (Rs/LITRE) DIESEL PRICE (Rs/LITRE) NEW DELHI 96.72 89.62 MUMBAI 106.31 94.27 KOLKATA 106.03 92.76 CHENNAI 102.63 94.24 BENGALURU 101.94 87.89 JAIPUR 108.48 93.72

Checking the latest fuel prices in your city is absolutely easy. If you are an Indian Oil customer, type RSP and send it to 9224992249. The HPCL customers should type HPPRICE and send it to 9222201122. The BPCL customers should type RSP and send it to 9223112222.

