Home / Business / Petrol and diesel prices unchanged. Check latest rates in your city on Oct 20

Petrol and diesel prices unchanged. Check latest rates in your city on Oct 20

business
Published on Oct 20, 2022 12:32 PM IST

Petrol and diesel prices today, October 20: In the national capital, the petrol and diesel prices were ₹96.72 per litre andRs 89.62 per litre respectively. In Maharashtra's Parbhani, the petrol and diesel prices were the second most expensive at ₹109.45 per litre and ₹95.85 per litre respectively.

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on October 20,2022.&nbsp;
Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on October 20,2022. 
ByHT News Desk

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on the 152nd day as per the fuel prices list announced by the oil companies. The costliest fuel is being sold in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar with the petrol and diesel prices at 113.49 per litre and 98.24 per litre respectively.

On the other hand, petrol and diesel are the cheapest at Andaman and Nicobar Islands capital Port Blair at 84.10 per litre and 79.74 per litre respectively. In the national capital, the petrol and diesel prices were 96.72 per litre and
89.62 per litre respectively. In Maharashtra's Parbhani, the petrol and diesel prices were the second most expensive at 109.45 per litre and 95.85 per litre respectively.

The fuel prices were last revised on May 22 when the Centre cut excise duty thereby slashing the petrol and diesel prices by 9.5 per litre and 7 per litre respectively. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said the move will have a revenue implication of around 1 lakh crore per year for the union government.


Here are the petrol and diesel prices for top Indian cities on October 20, 2022.

CITYPETROL PRICE (Rs/LITRE)DIESEL PRICE (Rs/LITRE)
NEW DELHI96.7289.62
MUMBAI106.3194.27
KOLKATA106.0392.76
CHENNAI102.6394.24
BENGALURU101.9487.89
JAIPUR108.4893.72

Checking the latest fuel prices in your city is absolutely easy. If you are an Indian Oil customer, type RSP and send it to 9224992249. The HPCL customers should type HPPRICE and send it to 9222201122. The BPCL customers should type RSP and send it to 9223112222.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
petrol prices diesel prices
petrol prices diesel prices

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 20, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out