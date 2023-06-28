Petrol, diesel prices on June 28: Check latest rates in your city

Petrol and diesel rates stayed constant on Wednesday continuing the year-long price stability. The fuel prices are announced daily at 6 am with revisions implemented, if any. The rates are different according to each state’s local taxes, value-added tax (VAT) and freight charges, etc. The Central government regulates fuel prices through factors such as excise duty, base prices, and cap prices. In Delhi, petrol and diesel prices stand at ₹ 96.72 and ₹ 89.62 per litre, respectively.

New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai saw prices remain the same as Tuesday, as per Goodreturns. In the national capital, petrol and diesel prices stand at ₹96.72 and ₹89.62 per litre, respectively. In the financial capital, petrol is currently priced at ₹106.31 per litre, while diesel is being sold at ₹94.27 per litre.

In Noida, however, petrol and diesel became cheaper by 12 paise. Similarly, there is a drop of 35 paise in the price of petrol and 33 paise in the cost of diesel in Bhubaneshwar. On the other hand, petrol and diesel have become costlier by 40 paise and 36 paise in Jaipur.

City Diesel (Rs/Litre) Petrol (Rs/Litre) Kolkata 92.76 106.03 Chennai 94.24 102.63 Bengaluru 87.89 101.94 Trivandrum 98.53 109.73 Chandigarh 84.26 96.20

Oil prices ticked slightly higher but made little impact on the more than two percent losses suffered Tuesday on long-running worries about demand caused by ever-rising interest rates, and as concerns ease over Russian supplies after the weekend's aborted uprising, reported AFP.

