Petrol, diesel prices on June 21: Check latest rates in your city

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jun 21, 2023 09:44 AM IST

In India, oil marketing companies (OMCs) review fuel prices on a daily basis. The rates, whether revised or unchanged, are announced at 6am each day.

Fuel prices across major cities are unchanged on Wednesday, which means that a litre each of petrol and diesel continues to retail at 96.72 and 89.62 respectively, in Delhi, while in Mumbai, these continue to be available for 106.31 and 94.27 per litre respectively.

Petrol, diesel prices: Petrol in the national capital Delhi was retailing ₹96.72 per litre.
Petrol, diesel prices: Petrol in the national capital Delhi was retailing 96.72 per litre. (Representative image/ Istock)

In Kolkata, on the other hand, customers must still pay 106.03 for a litre of petrol and 92.76 for an equal quantity of diesel, with the corresponding rates for Chennai being 102.86 and 94.46 respectively.

The previous pan-country revision to the fuel prices was done on May 21 last year.

Petrol and diesel prices in other cities

CityPetrol price (per litre)Diesel price (per litre)
Ahmedabad 96.42 92.17
Bengaluru 101.94 87.89
Chandigarh 96.20 84.26
Gurugram 96.84 89.72
Hyderabad 109.66 97.82
Jaipur 108.48 93.72
Lucknow 96.47 89.56
Noida 96.53 89.71

Who determines fuel prices in India?

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) review petrol and diesel prices on a daily basis; they then determine the rates in accordance with those for crude oil throughout the world.

Fuel rates, whether revised or unchanged, are announced at 6am each day.

Why fuel prices vary from state-to-state?

These are regulated by the central government through excise duty, base prices, and cap prices. While excise duty is collected by the Centre, value-added tax (VAT) is collected by individual states. As VAT is different for each state, fuel rates may vary accordingly.

