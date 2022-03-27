Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Petrol, diesel prices hiked again, fifth time in six days. Check rates
business

Petrol, diesel prices hiked again, fifth time in six days. Check rates

Petrol and diesel prices: On the previous four occasions, the fuel prices had been increased by 80 paise a litre.
Motorcyclists wait in queues to get their vehicles filled with fuel, at a petrol pump in Navi Mumbai. (PTI file)
Published on Mar 27, 2022 07:28 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

State-owned oil companies hiked fuel prices for the fifth time in the last six days, making the petrol and diesel costlier by 50 paise and 55 paise, respectively. The latest daily revision in fuel prices has made petrol and diesel costlier by 3.70-3.75 per litre within a week.

In Delhi, petrol will now cost 99.11 a litre while diesel rates have gone up from 89.87 per litre to 90.42, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers. 

Petrol and diesel rates vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation. Petrol in Mumbai will now cost 113.88 per litre and diesel 98.13 per litre, an increase of 53 paise and 58 paise respectively.

The cost revision has taken the petrol price in Chennai to 104.90 per litre and diesel to 95.00 a litre. In Kolkata, the price of petrol per litre is 108.53 and diesel is 93.57.

On the previous four occasions, the fuel prices had been increased by 80 paise a litre, the steepest single-day rise since the daily price revision was introduced in June 2017.

RELATED STORIES

Prices were stable for over four and a half months, a period during which election campaigns and polling were held in five states - Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur. 

During the same period, the cost of crude oil soared by about USD 30 per barrel.

Congress has accused the BJP-led government of "profiteering" through a repeated increase in the prices of petrol and diesel. Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala told a media briefing that the Modi Government "has earned 26 lakh crore in eight years" by increasing excise duty on petrol and diesel.

"People of India have been betrayed, duped and deceived by government," he alleged.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
petrol rates diesel prices petrol prices fuel price
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP