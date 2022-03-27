Petrol, diesel prices hiked again, fifth time in six days. Check rates

State-owned oil companies hiked fuel prices for the fifth time in the last six days, making the petrol and diesel costlier by 50 paise and 55 paise, respectively. The latest daily revision in fuel prices has made petrol and diesel costlier by ₹3.70-3.75 per litre within a week.

In Delhi, petrol will now cost ₹99.11 a litre while diesel rates have gone up from ₹89.87 per litre to ₹90.42, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers.

Petrol and diesel rates vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation. Petrol in Mumbai will now cost ₹113.88 per litre and diesel ₹98.13 per litre, an increase of 53 paise and 58 paise respectively.

The cost revision has taken the petrol price in Chennai to ₹104.90 per litre and diesel to ₹95.00 a litre. In Kolkata, the price of petrol per litre is ₹108.53 and diesel is ₹93.57.

On the previous four occasions, the fuel prices had been increased by 80 paise a litre, the steepest single-day rise since the daily price revision was introduced in June 2017.

Prices were stable for over four and a half months, a period during which election campaigns and polling were held in five states - Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur.

During the same period, the cost of crude oil soared by about USD 30 per barrel.

Congress has accused the BJP-led government of "profiteering" through a repeated increase in the prices of petrol and diesel. Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala told a media briefing that the Modi Government "has earned ₹26 lakh crore in eight years" by increasing excise duty on petrol and diesel.

"People of India have been betrayed, duped and deceived by government," he alleged.