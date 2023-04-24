Home / Business / Petrol, diesel prices on April 24: What are the latest rates in your city?

Petrol, diesel prices on April 24: What are the latest rates in your city?

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Apr 24, 2023 09:44 AM IST

Across major cities, fuel prices have been largely steady since May 21 last year, when the previous pan-India revision was done.

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) kept fuel rates unchanged on the first day of the week. This means that in all major cities, petrol and diesel prices have been largely steady since May 21 last year, when the previous pan-India revision to fuel prices was done.

What are the latest fuel rates in your city? Check here (Representational Image)
What are the latest fuel rates in your city? Check here (Representational Image)

Also Read | Petrol, diesel prices on April 23: What are the latest rates in your city?

On Monday, therefore, customers in Delhi must continue to pay 96.72 for a litre of petrol and 89.62 for an equal quantity of diesel. while people in Mumbai must pay 106.31 and 94.27 respectively. Here are the rates, meanwhile, for other major cities:

CityPetrol ( per litre)Diesel ( per litre)
Ahmedabad 96.42 92.17
Bengaluru 101.94 87.89
Chennai 102.63 94.24
Hyderabad 109.66 97.82
Jaipur 108.48 93.72
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Lucknow 96.47 89.66
Noida 96.65 89.82
Patna 107.24 94.04
Pune 105.77 92.30

How do OMCs determine fuel prices?

OMCs such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum review and determine petrol and diesel prices on a daily basis. These are determined in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world.

Why fuel prices vary across states?

The rates for each day, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 am on the day . These, however, vary from state-to-state; this is due to criteria such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes etc.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
petrol diesel
petrol diesel
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 24, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out