Petrol, diesel prices on April 20: Check latest rates in your city

ByNisha Anand
Apr 20, 2023 07:38 AM IST

Petrol and diesel prices in Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Gurugram, and Bengaluru remained unchanged.

Petrol and diesel prices in major cities of India remained stable on Thursday, with the exception of a few regions. The prices in Delhi and Mumbai did not change from the previous day, according to the Goodreturns website. However, the National Capital Region's Noida saw a minor increase in prices. As per the latest data, the cost of one liter of petrol in Delhi was recorded as 96.72.

In Chennai, one litre of petrol can be bought at 102.63. (File)

Petrol and diesel prices in Kolkata, Chennai, Gurugram, and Bengaluru remained unchanged, while there were minor fluctuations in some other cities such as Bhubaneswar, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Patna. In Patna, the price of petrol increased marginally from 107.62 to 108.12 as per the latest data.

As per the list of prices marked by capital cities, petrol in Andhra Pradesh was costliest the nation, prices at 111.81, a slight increase from yesterday.

Here are petrol, diesel prices across major cities today:

CitiesPetrol (per litre)Diesel (per litre)
Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.63 94.24
Bengaluru 101.94 87.89
Hyderabad 109.66 97.82
Lucknow 96.43 89.63

The retail prices of these fuels are decided by the oil marketing companies such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum, to align with the global crude prices. This is after the government deregulated the prices of petrol and diesel in 2010 and 2014 respectively.

The prices are adjusted daily at 6 am in accordance with the prevailing price of crude oil worldwide. In 2017, it was also decided that new prices would be released daily as compared to previous norm of fortnightly revision.

