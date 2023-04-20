Petrol, diesel prices on April 20: Check latest rates in your city

Petrol and diesel prices in major cities of India remained stable on Thursday, with the exception of a few regions. The prices in Delhi and Mumbai did not change from the previous day, according to the Goodreturns website. However, the National Capital Region's Noida saw a minor increase in prices. As per the latest data, the cost of one liter of petrol in Delhi was recorded as ₹96.72.

In Chennai, one litre of petrol can be bought at ₹ 102.63. (File)

Petrol and diesel prices in Kolkata, Chennai, Gurugram, and Bengaluru remained unchanged, while there were minor fluctuations in some other cities such as Bhubaneswar, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Patna. In Patna, the price of petrol increased marginally from ₹107.62 to ₹108.12 as per the latest data.

As per the list of prices marked by capital cities, petrol in Andhra Pradesh was costliest the nation, prices at ₹111.81, a slight increase from yesterday.

Here are petrol, diesel prices across major cities today:

Cities Petrol (per litre) Diesel (per litre) Delhi ₹ 96.72 ₹ 89.62 Kolkata ₹ 106.03 ₹ 92.76 Mumbai ₹ 106.31 ₹ 94.27 Chennai ₹ 102.63 ₹ 94.24 Bengaluru ₹ 101.94 ₹ 87.89 Hyderabad ₹ 109.66 ₹ 97.82 Lucknow ₹ 96.43 ₹ 89.63

The retail prices of these fuels are decided by the oil marketing companies such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum, to align with the global crude prices. This is after the government deregulated the prices of petrol and diesel in 2010 and 2014 respectively.

The prices are adjusted daily at 6 am in accordance with the prevailing price of crude oil worldwide. In 2017, it was also decided that new prices would be released daily as compared to previous norm of fortnightly revision.

