Petrol, diesel prices on April 27: What are the latest rates in your city?

Fuel prices on Thursday has remained unchanged as the costs of petrol and diesel across various cities in the country are marked at same range since May 21 last year, followed by a pan-India revision.

The cost of one litre of petrol in Delhi continue to remain ₹96.72 and for an equal quantity of diesel, customers have to pay ₹89.62. Similarly, customers in Mumbai will have to pay ₹106.31 for a litre of petrol and ₹94.72 for equal quantity of diesel.

Check out rates of other major cities:

Cities Petrol Diesel Chandigarh ₹ 96.20 ₹ 84.26 Lucknow ₹ 96.35 ₹ 89.55 Jaipur ₹ 109.10 ₹ 94.28 Chennai ₹ 102.63 ₹ 94.24 Kolkata ₹ 106.03 ₹ 92.76 Hyderabad ₹ 109.66 ₹ 97.82 Bhubaneswar ₹ 103.19 ₹ 94.76 Noida ₹ 96.65 ₹ 89.82 Gurugram ₹ 97.10 ₹ 89.96 Trivandrum ₹ 109.73 ₹ 98.53

How do OMCs determine fuel prices?

OMCs such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum review and determine petrol and diesel prices on a daily basis. These are determined in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world.

Why fuel prices vary across states?

The rates for each day, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 am on the day . These, however, vary from state-to-state; this is due to criteria such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes etc.

