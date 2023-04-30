Petrol, diesel prices on April 30: What are the latest rates in your city?

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT News Desk
Apr 30, 2023 05:45 AM IST

Across major cities, fuel prices have been largely steady since May 21 last year, when the previous pan-India revision was done.

Fuel prices in major cities have remained unchanged on Sunday, as it has been since May 21 last year after a pan-India revision.

The cost of one litre of petrol in Delhi continue to remain 96.72 and for an equal quantity of diesel, customers have to pay 89.62. Similarly, customers in Mumbai will have to pay 106.31 for a litre of petrol and 94.72 for equal quantity of diesel.

Check out rates of other major cities:

CitiesPetrolDiesel
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Chennai 102.63 94.24
Gurgaon 96.92 89.79
Chandigarh 96.20 84.26
Hyderabad 109.66 97.82
Jaipur 108.48 93.72
Trivandrum 109.73 98.53
Bhubaneswar 103.01 94.58
Patna 107.24 94.04

How do OMCs determine fuel prices?

OMCs such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum review and determine petrol and diesel prices on a daily basis. These are determined in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world.

Why fuel prices vary across states?

The rates for each day, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 am on the day . These, however, vary from state-to-state; this is due to criteria such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes etc.

