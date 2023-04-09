Home / Business / Petrol, diesel prices on April 9: Check rates in your city

Petrol, diesel prices on April 9: Check rates in your city

ByHT News Desk
Apr 09, 2023 07:28 AM IST

Fuel rates, which vary according to a state’s local taxes, Value Added Tax (VAT) and freight charges, are revised everyday at 6 am by Oil Marketing Companies.

Petrol and diesel prices in India continued its stable trend on Sunday since the last fuel price revision was done by the Centre in May 2022. Fuel prices in Delhi hovered around 96.72 and 89.62 for one litre of petrol and diesel, respectively, while in the financial capital Mumbai, petrol is being sold at 106.31 per litre and diesel at 94.27 per litre.

In Kolkata, petrol can be bought at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>106.03 per litre and diesel for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>92.76 per litre.(Reuters)
In Kolkata, petrol can be bought at 106.03 per litre and diesel for 92.76 per litre.(Reuters)

In Chennai, petrol is being retailed at 102.63 per litre while diesel costs 94.24 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol can be bought at 106.03 per litre and diesel for 92.76 per litre.

Fuel rates, which vary according to a state’s local taxes, Value Added Tax (VAT) and freight charges, are revised everyday at 6 am by Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) in line with foreign exchange rates and international benchmark prices.

CITYPETROL (Rs/LITRE)DIESEL (Rs/LITRE)
BENGALURU101.9487.89
BHOPAL108.6593.90
PATNA107.4294.21
LUCKNOW96.4789.66
JAIPUR108.4893.72

Previously, fuel prices used to be revised every 15 days. In 2014, the government deregulated the prices and from 2017, the cost of fuel is updated every day.

Meanwhile, the prices of CNG and cooking gas piped to household kitchens in the national capital on Saturday were slashed by up to 6 - the first reduction in two years - after the government changed the pricing formula of natural gas.

CNG in the national capital territory of Delhi will now cost 73.59 per kg, down from 79.56, Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) - the firm which retails CNG and piped cooking gas in the city, said in a Twitter post.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
petrol petrol prices petrol prices delhi diesel diesel prices + 3 more
petrol petrol prices petrol prices delhi diesel diesel prices + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 09, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out