Petrol, diesel prices on April 9: Check rates in your city

Petrol and diesel prices in India continued its stable trend on Sunday since the last fuel price revision was done by the Centre in May 2022. Fuel prices in Delhi hovered around ₹96.72 and ₹89.62 for one litre of petrol and diesel, respectively, while in the financial capital Mumbai, petrol is being sold at ₹106.31 per litre and diesel at ₹94.27 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol can be bought at ₹ 106.03 per litre and diesel for ₹ 92.76 per litre.(Reuters)

In Chennai, petrol is being retailed at ₹102.63 per litre while diesel costs ₹94.24 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol can be bought at ₹106.03 per litre and diesel for ₹92.76 per litre.

Fuel rates, which vary according to a state’s local taxes, Value Added Tax (VAT) and freight charges, are revised everyday at 6 am by Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) in line with foreign exchange rates and international benchmark prices.

CITY PETROL (Rs/LITRE) DIESEL (Rs/LITRE) BENGALURU 101.94 87.89 BHOPAL 108.65 93.90 PATNA 107.42 94.21 LUCKNOW 96.47 89.66 JAIPUR 108.48 93.72

Previously, fuel prices used to be revised every 15 days. In 2014, the government deregulated the prices and from 2017, the cost of fuel is updated every day.

Meanwhile, the prices of CNG and cooking gas piped to household kitchens in the national capital on Saturday were slashed by up to ₹6 - the first reduction in two years - after the government changed the pricing formula of natural gas.

CNG in the national capital territory of Delhi will now cost ₹73.59 per kg, down from ₹79.56, Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) - the firm which retails CNG and piped cooking gas in the city, said in a Twitter post.

