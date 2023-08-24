Petrol, diesel prices on August 24: What are today's fuel rates for your city?

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) have announced petrol and diesel prices for Thursday. As expected, the fuel rates are unchanged across most major cities, as has been the case since May 21 last year, when the previous nation-wide revision to the rates was made; there is, however, minor rise and fall in case of individual cities. Representational Image

In India, the OMCs – Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum, and Indian Oil – review petrol and diesel prices daily, a practice that began in June 2017. The prices, whether revised or unchanged, are announced at 6am each day.

Fuel prices on Aug 24

Accordingly, in Delhi, petrol continues to retail at ₹96.72, and diesel, ₹89.62 per litre. The cost of one litre of petrol and diesel each remains at ₹106.31 and ₹94.27, respectively, in Mumbai, and ₹106.03 and ₹94.27 for Kolkata. Commuters in Chennai, meanwhile, must pay ₹102.86 for one litre petrol, and ₹94.46 for an equal quantity of diesel.

City Petrol price (per litre) Diesel price (per litre) Ahmedabad ₹ 96.77 ₹ 92.52 Bengaluru ₹ 101.94 ₹ 87.89 Chandigarh ₹ 96.20 ₹ 84.26 Hyderabad ₹ 109.66 ₹ 97.82 Lucknow ₹ 96.57 ₹ 89.76 Noida ₹ 96.79 ₹ 89.96

Why fuel prices vary from state-to-state?

This is due to value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes etc.

How to check daily fuel prices?

Bharat Petroleum: Type RSP on your phone along with city code, and send to 9223112222.

Hindustan Petroleum: Type HPPrice along with city code, and send to 9222201122.

Indian Oil: Type RSP along with city code, and send to 9224992249.

