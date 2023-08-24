News / Business / Petrol, diesel prices on August 24: What are today's fuel rates for your city?

Petrol, diesel prices on August 24: What are today's fuel rates for your city?

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Aug 24, 2023 09:39 AM IST

In India, oil marketing companies (OMCs) review fuel prices daily. The prices, whether revised or unchanged, are announced at 6am each day.

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) have announced petrol and diesel prices for Thursday. As expected, the fuel rates are unchanged across most major cities, as has been the case since May 21 last year, when the previous nation-wide revision to the rates was made; there is, however, minor rise and fall in case of individual cities.

Representational Image
Representational Image

In India, the OMCs – Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum, and Indian Oil – review petrol and diesel prices daily, a practice that began in June 2017. The prices, whether revised or unchanged, are announced at 6am each day.

Fuel prices on Aug 24

Accordingly, in Delhi, petrol continues to retail at 96.72, and diesel, 89.62 per litre. The cost of one litre of petrol and diesel each remains at 106.31 and 94.27, respectively, in Mumbai, and 106.03 and 94.27 for Kolkata. Commuters in Chennai, meanwhile, must pay 102.86 for one litre petrol, and 94.46 for an equal quantity of diesel.

CityPetrol price (per litre)Diesel price (per litre)
Ahmedabad 96.77 92.52
Bengaluru 101.94 87.89
Chandigarh 96.20 84.26
Hyderabad 109.66 97.82
Lucknow 96.57 89.76
Noida 96.79 89.96

Why fuel prices vary from state-to-state?

This is due to value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes etc.

How to check daily fuel prices?

Bharat Petroleum: Type RSP on your phone along with city code, and send to 9223112222.

Hindustan Petroleum: Type HPPrice along with city code, and send to 9222201122.

Indian Oil: Type RSP along with city code, and send to 9224992249.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out