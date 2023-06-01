Petrol, diesel prices on June 1: Check latest rates in your city
Petrol and diesel prices today: In Mumbai, the price of petrol and diesel stood at ₹106.31 per litre and ₹94.27 per litre.
Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Thursday. The oil companies announce updated petrol and diesel rates everyday at 6am. As per the latest rates, petrol in Delhi costs ₹ 96.72 per litre while the price of diesel in the national capital stands at at ₹89.62 per litre.
Here are the petrol and diesel prices for top 5 cities:
|CITY
|PETROL PRICE (Rs/LITRE)
|DIESEL PRICE (Rs/LITRE)
|BENGALURU
|101.94
|87.89
|CHENNAI
|102.74
|94.33
|JAIPUR
|108.48
|93.72
|KOLKATA
|106.03
|92.76
|LUCKNOW
|96.58
|89.77
In India, fuel prices are decided by oil marketing companies like HPCL, BP and IOCL. They are not controlled by the government and adjust their rates as per global prices.
But it is not that the Centre does not have any impact on petrol and diesel prices. The Union government regulates prices through excise duty. It also controls rates via base prices and can cap rates at which dealers and OMCs deal with each other.
The price at which the petrol or diesel dealers or distributors buy from oil marketing companies+excise duty+dealer's commission+ value added tax levied by the state government= Petrol price
The fuel prices in India are not under goods and service tax. While the Centre collects excise duty, the state governments collect VAT. Since VAT is different for each state, hence the pricing.