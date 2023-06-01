Petrol, diesel prices on June 1: Check latest rates in your city

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Thursday. The oil companies announce updated petrol and diesel rates everyday at 6am. As per the latest rates, petrol in Delhi costs ₹ 96.72 per litre while the price of diesel in the national capital stands at at ₹89.62 per litre. A motorcyclist makes payment using Rs. 2000 note, at a petrol pump, in Lucknow. (PTI)

In Mumbai, the price of petrol and diesel stood at ₹106.31 per litre and ₹94.27 per litre.

Here are the petrol and diesel prices for top 5 cities:

CITY PETROL PRICE (Rs/LITRE) DIESEL PRICE (Rs/LITRE) BENGALURU 101.94 87.89 CHENNAI 102.74 94.33 JAIPUR 108.48 93.72 KOLKATA 106.03 92.76 LUCKNOW 96.58 89.77

In India, fuel prices are decided by oil marketing companies like HPCL, BP and IOCL. They are not controlled by the government and adjust their rates as per global prices.

But it is not that the Centre does not have any impact on petrol and diesel prices. The Union government regulates prices through excise duty. It also controls rates via base prices and can cap rates at which dealers and OMCs deal with each other.

The price at which the petrol or diesel dealers or distributors buy from oil marketing companies+excise duty+dealer's commission+ value added tax levied by the state government= Petrol price

The fuel prices in India are not under goods and service tax. While the Centre collects excise duty, the state governments collect VAT. Since VAT is different for each state, hence the pricing.

