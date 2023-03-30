Petrol, diesel prices on March 30: Check rates in your city

Petrol and diesel prices in the country stayed constant for another day on Thursday, extending the trend since May 21, last year, when the previous pan-India adjustment was made. The oil companies announced the fuel prices at 6 am today.(Representative image/ istock)

City Petrol (Rs/litre) Diesel (Rs/litre) Delhi ₹ 96.72 ₹ 89.62 Mumbai ₹ 106.31 ₹ 94.27 Chennai ₹ 102.63 ₹ 94.24 Kolkata ₹ 106.03 ₹ 92.76 Bengaluru ₹ 101.94 ₹ 87.89 Hyderabad ₹ 109.66 ₹ 97.82 Jaipur ₹ 108.67 ₹ 93.89 Lucknow ₹ 96.57 ₹ 89.76 Noida ₹ 96.64 ₹ 89.82 Gurugram ₹ 96.77 ₹ 89.65 Chandigarh ₹ 96.20 ₹ 84.26 Patna ₹ 107.24 ₹ 94.04

Petrol, Diesel rates

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) in India evaluate fuel and diesel costs on a daily basis, and rates are raised, reduced, or held constant. Every day at 6 am, the fuel rates for that day are published. These are based on both global exchange prices and worldwide benchmark rates.

Why do fuel rates differ between states?

These vary by state, based on municipal taxes, Value Added Tax (VAT), and freight charges.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON