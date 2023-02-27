Petrol, diesel prices today, February 27: Check latest fuel rates in your city

Petrol and diesel prices remained steady on Monday, continuing the price stability trend in place for over eight months. The price of petrol in the national capital is ₹96.72 per litre, while diesel costs ₹89.62 per litre. Petrol retails at ₹106.31 per litre in the financial capital of Mumbai, while diesel stands at ₹94.27 per litre. In Chennai, one litre of petrol can be bought at ₹102.63 while diesel is being sold at ₹94.24 a litre. Petrol and diesel rates in Kolkata stood at ₹106.03 per litre and ₹92.76 a litre, respectively.

The last nationwide revision in fuel prices was on May 21, when finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman cut the excise duty on petrol by ₹8 per litre and diesel by ₹6 per litre.

States have different fuel rates according to various factors including levy of Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

Here is a list of petrol and diesel prices in other cities of the country:

CITY PETROL PRICE (Rs/LITRE) DIESEL PRICE (Rs/LITRE) NOIDA 96.79 89.96 GURUGRAM 97.18 90.05 BENGALURU 101.94 87.89 CHANDIGARH 96.20 84.26 JAIPUR 108.48 93.72

Since 2017, petrol and diesel prices are revised daily at 6 am by state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) like Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum and Bharat Petroleum changed daily by the oil companies. Earlier, the fuel prices were revised every 15 days.

Oil was little changed in early trade on Monday, as Russia's plans to deepen oil supply cuts continued to support prices, while increasing global inflation risks and rising crude inventories in the United States weighed. Oil prices have fallen by about a sixth in the year since February 24, 2022, when Russian troops first marched into Ukraine.

(With inputs from Reuters)

