Petrol, diesel prices today, February 27: Check latest fuel rates in your city

Petrol, diesel prices today, February 27: Check latest fuel rates in your city

business
Published on Feb 27, 2023 07:47 AM IST

States have different fuel rates depending various factors including levy of Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

Petrol retails at 106.31 per litre in the financial capital of Mumbai, while diesel stands at 94.27 per litre. (File/HT)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Ritu Maria Johny

Petrol and diesel prices remained steady on Monday, continuing the price stability trend in place for over eight months. The price of petrol in the national capital is 96.72 per litre, while diesel costs 89.62 per litre. Petrol retails at 106.31 per litre in the financial capital of Mumbai, while diesel stands at 94.27 per litre. In Chennai, one litre of petrol can be bought at 102.63 while diesel is being sold at 94.24 a litre. Petrol and diesel rates in Kolkata stood at 106.03 per litre and 92.76 a litre, respectively.

The last nationwide revision in fuel prices was on May 21, when finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman cut the excise duty on petrol by 8 per litre and diesel by 6 per litre.

States have different fuel rates according to various factors including levy of Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

Here is a list of petrol and diesel prices in other cities of the country:

CITYPETROL PRICE (Rs/LITRE)DIESEL PRICE (Rs/LITRE)
NOIDA96.7989.96
GURUGRAM97.1890.05
BENGALURU101.9487.89
CHANDIGARH96.2084.26
JAIPUR108.4893.72

Since 2017, petrol and diesel prices are revised daily at 6 am by state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) like Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum and Bharat Petroleum changed daily by the oil companies. Earlier, the fuel prices were revised every 15 days.

Oil was little changed in early trade on Monday, as Russia's plans to deepen oil supply cuts continued to support prices, while increasing global inflation risks and rising crude inventories in the United States weighed. Oil prices have fallen by about a sixth in the year since February 24, 2022, when Russian troops first marched into Ukraine.

(With inputs from Reuters)

