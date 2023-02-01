Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Fuel rates steady on budget day, check for your city

Petrol and diesel prices are unchanged on February 1, the day of the presentation of the annual Union budget. The previous country-wide revision to fuel prices was made on May 21 last year; this, therefore, means that across the country, these rates have been steady for more than eight months now.

In Delhi, a litre each of petrol and diesel continue to be available for ₹97.62 and ₹89.62 respectively, while the corresponding figures for Mumbai are ₹106.31 and ₹94.27 respectively. In Chennai, you can get 1 litre of petrol at ₹102.63, and an equal quantity of diesel at ₹94.24. In Kolkata, on the other hand, these are available for ₹106.03 and ₹92.76 for each litre, respectively.

Among other major cities, the rates are as follows:

City Petrol price (per litre) Diesel price (per litre) Bengaluru ₹ 101.94 ₹ 87.89 Hyderabad ₹ 109.66 ₹ 97.82 Noida ₹ 96.79 ₹ 89.96 Lucknow ₹ 96.57 ₹ 89.76 Gurugram ₹ 97.18 ₹ 90.05 Chandigarh ₹ 96.20 ₹ 84.26 Jaipur ₹ 108.54 ₹ 93.77 Pune ₹ 105.96 ₹ 92.48

How to check fuel prices?

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) revise petrol and diesel prices in the country. Change, if any, is implemented at 6 am each day. You too can check the rates on Indian Oil's website, or by sending an SMS on the number 9224992249.

Type “RSP Dealer code of petrol pump” and send to the above number. Get dealer codes for 39 locations from here.

