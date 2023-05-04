Home / Business / Petrol, diesel prices on May 4: Check rates in your city

Petrol, diesel prices on May 4: Check rates in your city

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
May 04, 2023 10:05 AM IST

The previous pan-India revision to petrol and diesel rates was done on May 21 last year.

On Thursday, petrol and diesel prices are unchanged in major cities, which means that 1 litre of each continues to be available for 96.72 and 89.62 respectively in Delhi. In Mumbai, on the other hand, customers must continue to pay 106.31 for a litre of petrol, and 94.27 for an equal quantity of diesel.

Representational Image
Representational Image

In Chennai, meanwhile, a litre each of petrol and diesel remains at 102.63 and 94.72, respectively, while in Kolkata, the rates are still at 106.03 per litre and 92.76 per litre.

Petrol and diesel prices in other major cities on May 4, 2023

CityPetrol ( per litre)Diesel ( per litre)
Ahmedabad 96.49 92.23
Bengaluru 101.94 87.89
Chandigarh 96.20 84.26
Gurugram 96.84 89.72
Hyderabad 109.66 97.82
Lucknow 96.57 89.65
Noida 96.65 90.05
Pune 106.17 92.68

In India, oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum revise fuel prices on daily basis, doing so by taking into account the international crude oil rates. Fuel prices, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 am each day.

Also, it must be noted that fuel prices vary across states. This is because of factors such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

The previous pan-India revision to petrol and diesel rates was done on May 21 last year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
petrol prices diesel prices
petrol prices diesel prices
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 04, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out