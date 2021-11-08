Home / Business / Petrol price highest in Sriganganagar, 33.38 cheaper in Port Blair
After the Centre's announcement of duty cut, 22 states and union territories reduced the Value Added Tax (VAT), after which the price came down by as much as 12 a litre.
Excise duty on petrol and diesel was reduced by 10 and petrol by 5.(HT Photo)
Published on Nov 08, 2021 08:53 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The high prices of petrol and diesel have hit the common man badly, upsetting the daily budgets of many commuters. Though the central government and some states have reduced the duties, leading to a reduction in prices in the last few days, the prices are still too high.

According to the website of Indian Oil, a litre of petrol costs 95.51 in Uttar Pradesh and 116.34 in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar, reported Hindustan Times' sister publication Livehindustan.

The retail price of one of the common automobile fuel is the cheapest in Andaman and Nicobar's capital Port Blair. A litre of petrol in Port Blair is 33.38 cheaper than Sriganganagar. And diesel is retailing at 77.13 per litre, reported Livehindustan.

In national capital Delhi, petrol is being sold at 103.97 per litre after latest round of price revision and diesel is at 86.67 a litre. In Mumbai, petrol is at 109.98 and diesel at 94.14 per litre.

In Kolkata, the two fuels are retailing at 104.67 and 89.79 per litre. In Chennai, the price of the petrol is 101.40 per litre and diesel is retailign at 91.43 a litre.

After the Centre's announcement of duty cut, 22 states and union territories reduced the Value Added Tax (VAT), after which the price came down by as much as 12 a litre. However, states governed by parties opposed to the BJP did not reduce the tax on fuel.

In Rajasthan, where Congress party is in power, chief minister Ashok Gehlot has written a letter to Union home minister Amit Shah urging him to further reduce the excise duty levied on petrol and diesel by the central government.

