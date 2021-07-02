Petrol price hiked again: Fuel crosses 100-mark in Chennai, 105 in Mumbai

Petrol prices today once again received a hike, pushing the fuel rates past the ₹100 per litre mark in more cities across the country. With the latest hike, Chennai has now become the second metropolitan city in India after Mumbai where petrol prices crossed ₹100-mark. Petrol rates in Sriganganagar in Rajasthan have crossed ₹110 per litre, while diesel is selling at ₹102 per litre. Of the 730 districts in India, there are now 332 districts where petrol is selling at a price beyond ₹100 per litre, according to reports.

With today's hike in petrol prices, here's the current revised rate of fuel in different cities.

Petrol price in Mumbai: ₹105.24 per litre

Petrol price in Delhi: ₹99.16 per litre

Petrol price in Kolkata: ₹99.04 per litre

Petrol price in Chennai: ₹100.13 per litre

Diesel prices, however, have not been hiked today. The diesel rates still remain unchanged. The fuel is selling for ₹96.72 per litre in Mumbai, while it is priced at ₹89.18 per litre in Delhi. In Kolkata, diesel is selling for ₹92.03 per litre and at ₹93.72 per litre in Chennai.

With no signals from the Union government and the states that they will cut taxes on fuel, and a continuous rise in international petroleum prices, relief on this front is unlikely in the near future. With the exception of diesel prices in Delhi, petrol-diesel prices have increased by at least 20% in the past year. The period from May 4 onwards has seen a particularly sharp spike in fuel prices after they did not increase for 65 days after February 27 (when campaigning was going on for the latest round of assembly elections).

The imposition of lockdown and related mobility restrictions led to a fall in the consumption of petrol and diesel during the first lockdown. Consumption also fell, although marginally, when restrictions were re-imposed during the second wave of infections.