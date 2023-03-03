Planning to go home this Holi and not getting a train ticket? Check Tatkal booking rules

Holi calls for a big celebration in India every year. Many people who live away from their families travel to their hometown to be with them.

Read here: NER to run 16 festival special trains in U.P.

Indian Railways operates additional trains to various regions across the country during the festive season. However, getting a confirmed ticket remains a big concern for the people travelling during this period. If you are also facing the same problem, you can try your luck by booking tickets in the Tatkal quota of Indian Railways.

To book your ticket in the Tatkal window, you need to look for the tickets one day prior to the date of journey as the Advance Reservation Period (ARP) of Tatkal scheme is reduced from two days to one day excluding the day of journey from the train originating station.

Steps to book train tickets under Tatkal quota:

1. Visit the IRCTC website irctc.co.in and register yourself as an individual user via email id and mobile number, if you are not a user of IRCTC.

2. After successful registration, login to the website by entering your username and password.

3. Click on "Plan My Journey".

4. Select the From/To stations, Date of Journey in the respective columns and click submit.

5. A list of trains will appear.

6. Select Quota as TATKAL by clicking on the radio button available.

7. Select the train suitable for you. Click on the class tab of the respective train to check the availability.

8. To book tickets, click on the "Book Now" tab. Maximum of four passengers per user can be booked on Tatkal e-tickets.

9. The Ticket Reservation page appears and check the relevant details.

10. Enter the name of passengers, age, gender and berth preference for each passenger.

11. Enter the verification code

12. Enter the Passenger mobile number to receive the booking and cancellation SMS. Click on the "Next" tab.

13. The "Payment" page appears. Choose the suitable payment mode like credit/debit cards, netbanking, e-wallets and proceed for the payment.

14. After successful payment and booking of accommodations, the user is shown the ticket confirmation details and can download the PDF of the ticket.