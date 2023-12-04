PM Modi-led BJP win prompts all-time-high Sensex, Nifty response; here's why

Mumbai: The Indian stock markets on Monday gave a big thumbs up to the BJP's win in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan as the market capitalisation of all listed companies surged by ₹4.09 lakh crore within minutes, reported ET. The Indian currency also gained 6 paise against the US dollar. Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters file photo)

According to experts, strong macroeconomic data, BJP's win and crude oil prices hovering below the 80-dollar mark contributed to the rally of stock markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 877.43 points, or 1.30 per cent, to a new peak of 68,358.62 in early trade. The Nifty also climbed 284.80 points, or 1.41 per cent to hit its all-time high of 20,552.70.

The Adani Group companies were the biggest gainers in early trade. SBI, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, NTPC and Larsen & Toubro also gained massively.

"Market likes political stability and a reform-oriented, market-friendly government. From the market perspective, the results were better-than-expected. The market has already partly discounted a BJP victory with a 500 point rally during the last 4 sessions. But the mood is so exuberant that the rally will continue," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, told PTI.

On Friday, Nifty ended up at an all-time high of 20,267.90. The same day, as exit polls poured in, the market cap of all companies listed in NSE reached the highest level of 4 trillion dollars. The values of all BSE companies had touched 4 trillion dollars on Wednesday.

Kapil Gupta, an economist at Nuvama Wealth Management, told Bloomberg that the election results would ease political risk; hence, boost market sentiment.

Meanwhile, gold prices also surpassed the 2100 dollar mark for the first time.

With inputs from agencies