close_game
close_game
News / Business / PM Modi-led BJP win prompts all-time-high Sensex, Nifty response; here's why

PM Modi-led BJP win prompts all-time-high Sensex, Nifty response; here's why

ByHT News Desk
Dec 04, 2023 12:15 PM IST

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 877.43 points, or 1.30 per cent, to a new peak of 68,358.62 in early trade.

Mumbai: The Indian stock markets on Monday gave a big thumbs up to the BJP's win in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan as the market capitalisation of all listed companies surged by 4.09 lakh crore within minutes, reported ET. The Indian currency also gained 6 paise against the US dollar.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters file photo)
Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters file photo)

According to experts, strong macroeconomic data, BJP's win and crude oil prices hovering below the 80-dollar mark contributed to the rally of stock markets.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 877.43 points, or 1.30 per cent, to a new peak of 68,358.62 in early trade. The Nifty also climbed 284.80 points, or 1.41 per cent to hit its all-time high of 20,552.70.

The Adani Group companies were the biggest gainers in early trade. SBI, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, NTPC and Larsen & Toubro also gained massively.

"Market likes political stability and a reform-oriented, market-friendly government. From the market perspective, the results were better-than-expected. The market has already partly discounted a BJP victory with a 500 point rally during the last 4 sessions. But the mood is so exuberant that the rally will continue," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, told PTI.

On Friday, Nifty ended up at an all-time high of 20,267.90. The same day, as exit polls poured in, the market cap of all companies listed in NSE reached the highest level of 4 trillion dollars. The values of all BSE companies had touched 4 trillion dollars on Wednesday.

Kapil Gupta, an economist at Nuvama Wealth Management, told Bloomberg that the election results would ease political risk; hence, boost market sentiment.

Meanwhile, gold prices also surpassed the 2100 dollar mark for the first time.

With inputs from agencies

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out