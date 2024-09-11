 PM Modi's 'bet on India' message to Semicon industry: ‘When globally chips are…' - Hindustan Times
PM Modi's 'bet on India' message to Semicon industry: ‘When globally chips are…'

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Mallika Soni
Sep 11, 2024 12:34 PM IST

PM Modi emphasized India's pivotal role in global semiconductor technology at the Semicon India 2024 summit, urging investors to capitalize on opportunities.

PM Modi said that when chips are down globally, the world can bet on India to provide the groundbreaking semiconductor tech as he addressed experts from the industry at the Semicon India 2024 summit. Reflecting on India's growth story, PM Modi called on investors and stakeholders to invest in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering during the inauguration of SEMICON India 2024, in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. He highlighted India's commitment to enhancing infrastructure and promoting inclusive growth in the semiconductor sector.(PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering during the inauguration of SEMICON India 2024, in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. He highlighted India's commitment to enhancing infrastructure and promoting inclusive growth in the semiconductor sector.(PTI)

He said, “India is the world's 8th such country where global semiconductor initiative is being initiated, this is the right time to be in India.”

"You are at the right place at the right time. The chips are never down in 21st century India. Today's India gives the world the affirmation that when the chips are down, you can bet on India," he added.

PM Modi also discussed the role of technology in shaping both business and India's future as he asserted that semiconductors will soon be essential for even the most basic needs.

Outlining India’s commitment in playing a significant role in the global semiconductor sector, he said that there are several key areas for development: enhancing social, digital, and physical infrastructure; promoting inclusive growth; easing regulatory burdens; and boosting investment in manufacturing and innovation. India is well-positioned to become a reliable partner in a diversified semiconductor supply chain, he said.

 

