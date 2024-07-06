Potato, onion, and tomato prices may moderate due to timely rainfall

Timely rains have led to improved harvest prospects for key horticultural crops like potatoes, onions, and tomatoes, Business Standard wrote, quoting a government statement published on Friday. Timely rains have led to improved harvest prospects for key horticultural crops like potatoes, onions, and tomatoes (Pexel)

How is the harvest and price for potatoes?

Though potatoes are Rabi crops, they are also produced in Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Meghalaya, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu as a Kharif crop as well, which harvests from September to November.

Also Read: Why pulses and vegetables will continue to cost higher in India amid heatwave?

Kharif potato harvest is expected to increase by 12% compared to last month. Also, 27.32 million tonnes of potatoes was stored in cold storage this year, making it enough to meet demand.

How is the harvest and price for Onions?

Onion is harvested in three seasons. This includes Rabi from March to May, Kharif from September to November, and late Kharif from January to February, with the Rabi crop contributing around 70% of total production, while Kharif and late Kharif constitute the remaining 30%, according to a Zee Business report.

Also Read: Patanjali Foods hits record high as firm to buy Patanjali Ayurved's non-food biz

Onion prices are said to be moderating, with just a 0.5% increase from the previous month. However, it is 38.1% on a yearly basis, according to an article by NDTV Profit, which adds that the government bought nearly 71,000 tonnes of onions for this year’s buffer stock.

How is the harvest and price for tomatoes?

Tomato is cultivated primarily in Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh, and Kolar in Karnataka, with a notable increase in cultivation in other states like Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu, according to the Business Standard report.

Also Read: World food prices hold firm in June, UN's FAO reports

The area cultivated increased from 267,000 hectares last year to 272,000 hectares this year.

However, the price of a vegetarian thali rose in June 2024 compared to the June of last year, due to the increase in prices of potatoes by 9%, onions by 15%, and tomatoes by 29%, according to a Crisil note published on Friday.