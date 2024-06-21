 Why pulses and vegetables will continue to cost higher in India amid heatwave? - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jun 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Why pulses and vegetables will continue to cost higher in India amid heatwave?

ByHT News Desk
Jun 21, 2024 09:52 AM IST

Vegetable prices may from August onwards if the monsoon revives and covers the entire country as per the usual schedule.

Food inflation in India has remained at around 8% year-on-year since November 2023. It is unlikely to ease any time soon despite early arrival of monsoon rains and forecasts of above-normal rainfall in the country. Owing to this, headline inflation is above the central bank's target of 4%.

Heatwave in India has significantly reduced the supplies of foods like pulses, vegetables, and cereals.(AFP)
Heatwave in India has significantly reduced the supplies of foods like pulses, vegetables, and cereals.(AFP)

Read more: India Post SMS scam can steal your data , government warns: ‘Have you received an SMS…'

What is driving food inflation higher?

Heatwave in India has significantly reduced the supplies of foods like pulses, vegetables, and cereals so much so that curbs on food exports and reducing tariffs on imports have had little effect. Even though vegetable supplies usually decrease during the summer months, this year's decline is much greater as temperatures in nearly half of the country are up 4-9 degrees Celsius above normal.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Read more: Zomato to not deliver your orders in plastic containers? Deepinder Goyal's reply

Will Monsoon help in reducing the prices?

Monsoon's initial momentum soon waned and has resulted in a 18% rainfall deficit so far this season. The weakened monsoon has also delayed the planting of summer-sown crops which can only take place at full pace with sufficient rainfall. Weather office has forecast above average rainfall for the rest of the monsoon season.

When will prices come down?

Read more: Stanley Lifestyles IPO opens for subscription today: 8 things to know

Vegetable prices may from August onwards if the monsoon revives and covers the entire country as per the usual schedule. However, prices of milk, cereals and pulses are unlikely to decrease due to tight supplies. Rice prices may increase as the government raised the minimum support price of paddy rice by 5.4%. Sugar prices are likely to remain high as next season's production is expected to fall.

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

See more

Get latest updates on Petrol Price along with Gold Rate , Today Weather and Budget 2024 at Hindustan Times.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / Why pulses and vegetables will continue to cost higher in India amid heatwave?
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On