Stanley Lifestyles IPO opens for subscription today: 8 things to know

Stanley Lifestyles IPO opens for subscription today (June 21). This comes after an anchor investors' bidding for the issue on June 20 in which the company garnered ₹161.10 crore. The IPO has a price band of ₹351 to ₹369 per equity share with a face value of ₹2. Stanley Lifestyles is an Indian super-premium and luxury furniture brand and is one of the few home-grown super-premium and luxury consumer companies that operate on a large scale in terms of both production and retail.

Stanley Lifestyles is an Indian super-premium and luxury furniture brand and is one of the few home-grown super-premium and luxury consumer companies that operate on a large scale in terms of both production and retail.