GP Eco Solutions India IPO allotment: How to check status online Bigshare Services, BSE website

The allotment date for the GP Eco Solutions India IPO is set for June 20. The IPO was priced in the range of ₹90 to ₹94 per share with a face value of ₹10. Bids could be made in lots of 1200 shares and in multiples thereafter. Those who have applied for the IPO can check the allotment status online on the BSE platform or the IPO registrar Bigshare Services website.

GP Eco Solutions India IPO aims to raise ₹ 30.79 crore and opened on June 14 and closed on June.