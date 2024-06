GP Eco Solutions India IPO allotment: How to check status online Bigshare Services, BSE website

The allotment date for the GP Eco Solutions India IPO is set for June 20. The IPO was priced in the range of ₹90 to ₹94 per share with a face value of ₹10. Bids could be made in lots of 1200 shares and in multiples thereafter. Those who have applied for the IPO can check the allotment status online on the BSE platform or the IPO registrar Bigshare Services website. GP Eco Solutions India IPO aims to raise ₹ 30.79 crore and opened on June 14 and closed on June.

GP Eco Solutions India Limited IPO: How to check allotment status on BSE

Visit BSE website Select ‘Equity’ under the Issue Type Choose GP Eco Solutions India Limited from the drop-down menu Enter Application No or PAN Click on ‘I am not a Robot’ and hit on ‘Submit’ to see the allotment status on your screen.

GP Eco Solutions India Limited IPO: How to check allotment status on Bigshare Services website

Visit Bigshare Services website Select ‘GP Eco Solutions India’ from the Select Company drop-down menu Choose from PAN, Application No, DP/Client ID, or Account No/IFSC and enter the details as per the option you chose Click on ‘Submit’ and you will be able to see the allotment status on your screen

GP Eco Solutions India Limited IPO details

The IPO aims to raise ₹30.79 crore and opened on June 14 and closed on June. This IPO is an entirely fresh issue of 32.76 lakh shares with a listing planned for June 24 on NSE SME.