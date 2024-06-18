 Falcon Technoprojects India IPO opens on June 19: What you must know the issue in 10 points - Hindustan Times
Falcon Technoprojects India IPO opens on June 19: What you must know the issue in 10 points

ByHT News Desk
Jun 18, 2024 09:49 PM IST

Falcon Technoprojects India IPO will close on June 21 and the basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on June 24.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Falcon Technoprojects India Limited opens for subscription on June 19. The fixed price public offer is worth 13.69 crore and consists entirely of a fresh issue of 14.88 lakh shares. Shares of the company will be listed on the NSE SME platform Emerge.

Falcon Technoprojects India IPO: The listing date of the issue has been tentatively scheduled on June 26.
  Falcon Technoprojects India IPO important dates: The IPO will close on June 21 and the basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on June 24. Credit of shares for successful applicants will be made on June 25 and refunds for those who are not allotted the shares will also be done on the same day. The listing date of the issue has been tentatively scheduled on June 26.
  Price band of Falcon Technoprojects India IPO: The price band of the IPO is set at 92 per share of a face value of 10 each. Investors can bid for a minimum of 1,200 shares and in multiples thereof and for retail investors, the minimum investment is 1,10,400.
  Lead manager of Falcon Technoprojects India IPO: Kunvarji Finstock Pvt Ltd is the book running lead manager for the Falcon Technoprojects India IPO. 
  6. Financials of Falcon Technoprojects India: The company’s revenue from operations for the period ended January 31, 2024, stood at 10.33 crore and Profit after Tax (PAT) stood at 86.98 lakh in the same period. 
  Objectives of Falcon Technoprojects India IPO: Ne proceeds from the IPO will be used by the company for its working capital requirements during FY 2024-25, for future growth plans and general corporate purposes.

