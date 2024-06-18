Falcon Technoprojects India IPO opens on June 19: What you must know the issue in 10 points

The initial public offer (IPO) of Falcon Technoprojects India Limited opens for subscription on June 19. The fixed price public offer is worth ₹13.69 crore and consists entirely of a fresh issue of 14.88 lakh shares. Shares of the company will be listed on the NSE SME platform Emerge.

Falcon Technoprojects India IPO: The listing date of the issue has been tentatively scheduled on June 26.