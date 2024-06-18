Falcon Technoprojects India IPO opens on June 19: What you must know the issue in 10 points
Falcon Technoprojects India IPO will close on June 21 and the basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on June 24.
The initial public offer (IPO) of Falcon Technoprojects India Limited opens for subscription on June 19. The fixed price public offer is worth ₹13.69 crore and consists entirely of a fresh issue of 14.88 lakh shares. Shares of the company will be listed on the NSE SME platform Emerge.
Read more: Hyundai Motor files for IPO of almost $3 billion, likely India's biggest
- Falcon Technoprojects India IPO important dates: The IPO will close on June 21 and the basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on June 24. Credit of shares for successful applicants will be made on June 25 and refunds for those who are not allotted the shares will also be done on the same day. The listing date of the issue has been tentatively scheduled on June 26.
- Offer size of Falcon Technoprojects India IPO: In the IPO, 74,400 shares have been reserved for the market maker while 50 % of the remaining shares are reserved for retail investors and others are for different categories. Read more: Nine IPOs coming next week, 24 in total over next few months
- Price band of Falcon Technoprojects India IPO: The price band of the IPO is set at ₹92 per share of a face value of ₹10 each. Investors can bid for a minimum of 1,200 shares and in multiples thereof and for retail investors, the minimum investment is ₹1,10,400.
- Lead manager of Falcon Technoprojects India IPO: Kunvarji Finstock Pvt Ltd is the book running lead manager for the Falcon Technoprojects India IPO.
- Registrar of Falcon Technoprojects India IPO: Kfin Technologies Limited Is the registrar of the issue while Nikunj Stock Brokers is the market maker. Read more: Bumper market debut: Ixigo shares debut at 49% premium to IPO price
- Financials of Falcon Technoprojects India: The company’s revenue from operations for the period ended January 31, 2024, stood at ₹10.33 crore and Profit after Tax (PAT) stood at ₹86.98 lakh in the same period.
- Objectives of Falcon Technoprojects India IPO: Ne proceeds from the IPO will be used by the company for its working capital requirements during FY 2024-25, for future growth plans and general corporate purposes.
Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how
Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!See more
Get latest updates on Petrol Price along with Gold Rate , Today Weather and Budget 2024 at Hindustan Times.
SHARE
Copy