Jun 16, 2024 01:18 PM IST
New Delhi oC
Nine IPOs coming next week, 24 in total over next few months

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Abhyjith K. Ashokan
Jun 16, 2024 01:18 PM IST

Around 24 companies are in-line to launch IPOs in the next few months to collectively raise over ₹30,000 crore.

Next week will see 9 new IPOs (Initial Public Offerings), according to a Mint report.

IPO stands for Initial Public Offering and it is when the promoters of the company in question for the first time want to raise additional funds by offering shares of the company.
Around 24 companies are in-line to launch IPOs (Initial Public Offerings) in the next few months to collectively raise over 30,000 crore, Mahavir Lunawat, Managing Director of Pantomath Capital Advisors, a leading mid-market investment bank told Mint.

Also Read | Haldiram’s could launch IPO as sale talks stall: Plans at ‘preliminary’ stage

“With election results settled, our analysts predict the IPO wave will gain further momentum in the coming months,” Lunawat told Mint. “We witness strong investor confidence in the market post-elections with the Modi government returning to power."

Last week saw Ixigo’s IPO raising over 740 crore, receiving a healthy response from investors, according to the article. India is the second-largest IPO market in the world.

Here's a list of IPOs coming next week, according to the Mint report:

DEE Piping Systems

DEE Piping Systems’ IPO opens for subscription on June 19, 2024 and closes on June 21, 2024. The IPO is a book-built issue amounting to 418.01 crores. The offering comprises a fresh issue of 1.6 crore shares totaling 325 crores and an offer for sale of 0.46 crore shares amounting to 93.01 crores.

The price band for the DEE Piping Systems IPO is set between 193 and 203 per share. SBI Capital Markets Limited and Equirus Capital Private Limited are serving as the book-running lead managers for the IPO, with Link Intime India Private Ltd acting as the registrar for the issue.

Akme Fintrade India (Aasaan Loans)

Aasaan Loans IPO to open for subscription on June 19, 2024 and close on June 21, 2024. The IPO is a book-built issue amounting to 132 crores. The offering consists entirely of a fresh issue of 1.1 crore shares.

The Aasaan Loans IPO price band has been set between 114 and 120 per share. Gretex Corporate Services Limited is serving as the book running lead manager, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue.

Also Read | Ixigo IPO allotment finalised: Step-by-step guide on how to check status online

Stanley Lifestyles IPO

The Stanley Lifestyles IPO will open for subscription on June 21, 2024, and close on June 25, 2024. This IPO is a book-built issue valued at 537.02 crores. It includes a fresh issue of 0.54 crore shares totaling 200 crores, and an offer for sale of 0.91 crore shares amounting to 337.02 crores.

The price band for Stanley Lifestyles' IPO has been set at 351 to 369 per share. The book running lead managers for the IPO are Axis Capital Limited, ICICI Securities Limited, JM Financial Limited, and SBI Capital Markets Limited. Kfin Technologies Limited will serve as the registrar for the issue.

GEM Enviro IPO

The GEM Enviro IPO will be open for subscription from June 19, 2024, to June 21, 2024. This book-built issue aims to raise 44.93 crores. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 14.98 lakh shares, amounting to 11.23 crores, and an offer for sale of 44.93 lakh shares, totaling 33.70 crores.

The price band of the IPO is set at 71 to 75 per share. Share India Capital Services Private Limited and Fintellectual Corporate Advisors Private Limited are the book-running lead managers for the IPO, with Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd serving as the registrar. Share India Securities is the market maker for the GEM Enviro IPO.

Durlax Top Surface IPO

The Durlax Top Surface IPO will open for subscription on June 19, 2024, and close on June 21, 2024. This book-built issue amounts to 40.80 crores. The IPO consists of a fresh issue of 42 lakh shares, totaling 28.56 crores, and an offer for sale of 18 lakh shares, amounting to 12.24 crores.

The price band for the Durlax Top Surface IPO is fixed at 65 to 68 per share. Expert Global Consultants Private Limited serves as the book running lead manager for the IPO, with Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd appointed as the registrar. Globalworth Securities acts as the market maker for the Durlax Top Surface IPO.

Falcon Technoprojects India IPO

The Falcon Technoprojects India IPO will be open for subscription from June 19, 2024, to June 21, 2024. It comprises a fixed price issue totaling 13.69 crores, with the entire issue consisting of 14.88 lakh fresh shares.

The IPO price of Falcon Technoprojects India is set at 92 per share. Kunvarji Finstock Pvt Ltd is the book running lead manager for the IPO, with Kfin Technologies Limited serving as the registrar. Nikunj Stock Brokers has been appointed as the market maker for the Falcon Technoprojects India IPO.

Also Read | Bajaj Housing Finance' 7,000 crore IPO to be launched soon, DRHP filed: Key things to know

EnNutrica IPO

The EnNutrica IPO will be open for subscription from June 20, 2024, to June 24, 2024. It involves a book-built issue of 34.83 crores, consisting entirely of a fresh issue of 64.5 lakh shares.

The price band for the EnNutrica IPO has been fixed at 51 to 54 per share. Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is the book running lead manager, with Link Intime India Private Ltd serving as the registrar for the issue. Spread X Securities has been appointed as the market maker for the EnNutrica IPO.

Winny Immigration IPO

The Winny Immigration IPO will be open for subscription from June 20, 2024, to June 24, 2024. It involves a fixed price issue totaling 9.13 crores, comprising solely of 6.52 lakh fresh shares.

The IPO price is set at 140 per share. Interactive Financial Services Ltd acts as the book running lead manager for the Winny Immigration IPO, with Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd appointed as the registrar for the issue. Beeline Broking serves as the market maker for the Winny Immigration IPO.

Medicamen Organics IPO

The Medicamen Organics IPO will be open for subscription from June 21, 2024, to June 25, 2024. It involves a book-built issue amounting to 10.54 crores, entirely comprising a fresh issue of 31 lakh shares.

The price range for the Medicamen Organics IPO has been fixed at 32 to 34 per share. GYR Capital Advisors Private Limited is the book running lead manager for the IPO, and Kfin Technologies Limited is the registrar handling the issue.

Get latest updates on Petrol Price along with Gold Rate , Today Weather and Budget 2024 at Hindustan Times.

News / Business / Nine IPOs coming next week, 24 in total over next few months
