Q1 2024-25 results today: ICICI Bank, PNB, IDFC First Bank, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, REC, MCX, check full list

Around 30 companies are slated to announce their first quarter results for the financial year 2024-25 on Saturday, July 27. These include companies like ICICI Bank, IDFC Bank, REC Ltd, and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories. A pedestrian walks past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building during the presentation of budget, in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, July 23, 2024. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times)

Also Read: Fresh blow to Vijay Mallya as SEBI bars him from securities trading for 3 years

Which companies will announce their Q1 2024-25 financial results today?

3P Land Holdings, Alankit, Alkali Metals, Anant Raj, Asahi Songwon Colors, BWL, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Finolex Industries, Genus Power Infrastructures, Gujarat Cotex, ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank, IEC Education, IFB Industries, Jaiprakash Power Ventures, J&K Bank, MCX, Meghmani Organics, Oswal Yarns, Punjab National Bank, Premco Global, REC Ltd, Sacheta Metals, SBFC Finance, Shaily Engineering Plastics, Smruthi Organics, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Sumitomo Chemical India, Transport Corporation of India, and Vishal Fabrics, are scheduled to announce their earnings on July 27, 2024.

Also Read: Warner Bros Discovery sues NBA over bid for broadcast rights

ICICI Bank is India's second-largest private lender after HDFC Bank, Hyderabad-based Dr.Reddy's Laboratories is one of the largest pharmaceutical company in India, REC Ltd is a Maharatna PSU under the Ministry of Power, and the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) is India's major commodity derivatives exchange.

Earlier this week, companies like Adani Green, Axis Bank, Hindustan Unilever, IDBI Bank, Indigo, L&T, Nestle, SBI Life, and Tech Mahindra among others had declared their Q1 2024-25 financial results.

Also Read: What to expect in the MAX 8 which IndiGo will operate to Doha?