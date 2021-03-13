Ranking billionaires: As Adani beat Bezos, Musk here’s a look at 5 other wealth gainers
Adani Group’s Gautam Adani has added $16.2 billion so far this year, which has taken his total net worth to $50 billion and now made the 26th richest person in the world, the Bloomberg Billionaires Index shows. While Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk, the world’s richest and second richest men in terms of wealth generation this year, continued their tussle for the top spot, others like Adani made quieter advancements. Adani is one spot behind Chinese billionaire Jack Ma. As of March 13, his net worth stands at $49.6 billion.
Here is a look at the list, which also has the following people in the upper echelons of the 500 wealthiest people in the world:
Jeff Bezos
Jeffrey Bezos, the founder of the world’s largest online retailer Amazon, has branched out into cloud computing, payments service, artificial intelligence etc. Bezos also owns Blue Origins, an aerospace manufacturing company modelled along the lines of Elon Musk’s SpaceX, and was an early investor in Airbnb, Google, and Business Insider. The Princeton grad’s current wealth stands at a whopping $181 billion. Bezos also owns the Washington Post. He ventured into investment management through his venture capital firm Bezos Expedition.
Elon Musk
Musk, the second individual on the list, has a net worth of $179 billion and is the founder, CEO, chief designer of SpaceX, the private aerospace manufacturing company that has been collaborating with Nasa to send private space crews and rockets into space. Musk is also the CEO of Tesla, the Palo Alto-based maker of electric vehicles. He also founded the Boring Company, an infrastructure firm that is involved in tunnel construction. In January of this year Musk narrowly beat Bezos to the top of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, when his fortune reached $210 billion, but Tesla shares soon tanked by 36% and Bezos once again reclaimed his spot. Currently, Musk and Bezos are just $2 billion apart.
Bill Gates
Bloomberg states Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft, owns a total of 1% in the Washington-based software company and a majority of his wealth comes from well-managed investments through Cascade investments. Gates is the largest shareholder of Canada's biggest railroad operator and has also invested in Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway and cruelty-free meat substitute Beyond Meat. Gates is also known for his charitable causes that he finances through the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. His net worth is currently at $139 billion.
Bernard Arnault
Arnault is a French businessman and the chief executive of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton SE, the company dealing with luxury goods. Arnault is the only individual in the top 5 of the Bloomberg Index whose wealth does not come from technology.
Mark Zuckerberg
The internet entrepreneur Mark Zuckerberg is the fifth richest person in the world with a net worth of $102 billion. Zuckerberg launched the social media platform Facebook with his friends from Harvard in 2004. Three years later at the age of 23, he became the youngest billionaire. Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, have pledged to give away 99% of their income.
