Ratan Tata birthday: Five interesting facts about the 86-year-old industrialist
Ratan Tata, one of the well-recognised industrialists in India, is also known for his philanthropy.
Industrialist Ratan Tata turned 86 years old on Thursday. The former chairperson of the Tata Group is one of the most well-recognised personalities in India, also known for his philanthropy. Ratan Tata is quite popular on social media, as he has 12.7 million followers on X(formerly Twitter) and 9 million followers on Instagram. His motivational words, quotes and speeches are greatly appreciated by people across the world including the youth. In recognition of his contribution to India, Ratan Tata has been bestowed with the honours of the Padma Vibhushan (2008) and Padma Bhushan (2000).
On Thursday, deputy chief minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis wrote a birthday greeting for Tata through a post on X(formerly Twitter). Fadnavis posted a picture of himself with Tata and captioned it: "Heartiest birthday greetings to the legendary Shri Ratan Tata ji! May this day be a celebration of your remarkable journey, filled with cherished moments. With utmost admiration for your invaluable contributions, wishing you a long life and good health!"
Here are five interesting facts about Ratan Tata
- Ratan Tata did his schooling at Campion School and later went to The Cathedral and John Connon School and Bishop Cotton School, Shimla. For higher education, he studied at the the Cornell University College of Architecture. He is also an alumnus of the prestigious Harvard Business School.
- Tata has written books like "From Steel To Cellular" and "The Wit & Wisdom of Ratan Tata".
- The 86-year-old is unmarried and has no children. He has admitted that he came close to getting married four times but things couldn't materialise due to one reason or another.
- Ratan Tata created "Nano", one of the cheapest cars in the world. He revealed that he was inspired to create the car to ensure road safety for Indian families who drive two-wheelers. "What really motivated me, and sparked a desire to produce such a vehicle, was constantly seeing Indian families on scooters, maybe the child sandwiched between the mother and father, riding to wherever they were going, often on slippery roads," Tata shared through an Instagram post in 2022.
- Under his leadership, the Tata group donated $50 million in 2010 to build an executive centre at Harvard Business School (HBS), where he had received his undergraduate training. It was named Tata Hall. He has also donated money for many good causes in India.