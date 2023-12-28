close_game
News / Business / Larsen & Toubro bags ‘large orders’ for power and distribution projects in Middle East

Larsen & Toubro bags ‘large orders’ for power and distribution projects in Middle East

PTI | | Posted by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar
Dec 28, 2023 12:03 PM IST

As per L&T classification, orders ranging between ₹2,500 crore and ₹5,000 crore fall in the category of large orders.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Thursday said it has bagged large orders for its power and distribution vertical in the Middle East.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T). (File Photo)
Larsen & Toubro (L&T). (File Photo)

The key orders have been secured by the power transmission and distribution business of L&T Construction, the company said.

As per the company's classification, orders ranging between 2,500 crore and 5,000 crore fall in the category of large orders.

In the United Arab Emirates, the business has received an order for engineering, supply, construction, installation, testing, and commissioning of a substation, L&T said in a filing to BSE.

The scope also includes associated transformer, reactor, and substation control, and monitoring systems.

In Kuwait, the business has won an order to set up overhead transmission lines, along with associated underground cable interconnections.

This transmission segment of more than 100 km route length will help evacuate and generate power.

Also read- L&T Q2 results: 44.5% increase in net profit to 3,222.63 crore

Additional orders have been won in ongoing substation orders in the region, the filing said.

Larsen & Toubro is a USD 23 billion Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services.

