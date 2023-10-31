News / Business / L&T Q2 results: 44.5% increase in net profit to 3,222.63 crore

L&T Q2 results: 44.5% increase in net profit to 3,222.63 crore

PTI | | Posted by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar
Oct 31, 2023 07:47 PM IST

Larsen & Toubro reports 44.5% increase in Q2 net profit.

Engineering and construction giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Tuesday reported a 44.5 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to 3,222.63 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of 2,228.97 crore in the year-ago period, L&T said in a regulatory filing.

The consolidated income of the company during July-September 2023 increased to 52,157.02 crore from 43,501.14 crore in the year-ago period.

"The company for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, posted a consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) of 3,223 crore, registering a significant growth of 45 per cent compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year," the company said in a statement.

Larsen & Toubro is a USD 23 billion Indian multinational engaged in engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide.

