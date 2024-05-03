 Raymond re-appoints Gautam Singhania as MD amid divorce dispute - Hindustan Times
Raymond re-appoints Gautam Singhania as MD amid divorce dispute

ByHT News Desk
May 03, 2024 02:15 PM IST

Raymond re-appointed Gautam Singhania as the managing director of the company for a term of five years.

Raymond re-appointed Gautam Singhania as the managing director of the company for a term of five years with effect from July 1, 2024. The company said in an exchange filing, “The re-appointment of Mr. Gautam Hari Singhania as Managing Director is subject to approval of the Members of the Company and is in compliance with the requirements of Stock Exchange circulars NSE/CML/2018/24 and BSE/LIST/COMP/14/2018-19 both dated June 20, 2018.”

Gautam Singhania, MD of Raymond Ltd
"The group has made enormous progress under the stewardship of Mr. Singhania and his vision is to take the Raymond Brand from being amongst the most respected Indian brands to being amongst the best in the global markets," the company said.

"With a drive for creating new Brands, Mr. Singhania has taken active interest in the launch of new products and is successfully directing the Group towards sustained growth. Under the leadership of Mr. Singhania, the Group has made a remarkable foray into Real Estate business," it added.

Nawaz Modi-Singhania's exit from companies

This comes after Nawaz Modi-Singhania was removed from the boards of three privately held companies- JK Investors (JKI) (Bombay), Raymond Consumer Care (RCCL) and Smart Advisory and Finserve.

Nawaz Modi-Singhania has been embroiled in a contentious settlement dispute with her estranged husband and Raymond group chief Gautam Singhania following their divorce announcement in November 2023.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

