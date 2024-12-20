RBI imposes penalty on IndusInd Bank for regulatory compliance deficiencies

After considering the reply of IndusInd Bank to the notice, additional submissions made by it, RBI said, it found, inter alia, that the charge pertaining to opening of certain savings deposit accounts in the name of ineligible entities was sustained, warranting imposition of monetary penalty.
The RBI, however, added the penalty is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transactions or agreement entered into by IndusInd Bank with its customers.