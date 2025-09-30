Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    RBI monetary policy: A repo rate decision is going to be a juggling act for Governor Sanjay Malhotra

    India’s Monetary Policy Committee, headed by RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra, is set to announce its repo rate decision on Wednesday, 1 October.

    Updated on: Sep 30, 2025 2:31 PM IST
    By HT Business Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    The Reserve Bank of India’s repo rate decision on Wednesday is going to be a close call, amid benign inflation and still robust economic growth in the face of 50% US tariffs on India.

    RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra. (PTI)
    RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra. (PTI)

    While a majority of economists—24 of 39 surveyed by Bloomberg News—predict the RBI repo rate to stay at 5.5%, 15 expect a quarter-point reduction. Even many of those forecasting a hold say there’s justification to ease.

    The six-member monetary policy committee, led by RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra, will need to juggle a number of competing objectives this week.

    So far this year, the RBI has reduced the repo rate by 100 basis points in three tranches but opted for a status quo at the last MPC meeting in August.

    “We believe it is a close call—with a risk of a dovish pause pushing the cut down to the December meeting,” Aastha Gudwani, an economist at Barclays Plc., wrote in a note to clients. “The overhang of neutral-to-hawkish communication in the past may warrant a calibrated approach than an outright cut.”

    Malhotra’s commentary and outlook on economic growth will be closely watched for signals of future monetary policy. Economists see scope for the repo rate to drop as low as 5% in this cycle.

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
    News/Business/RBI Monetary Policy: A Repo Rate Decision Is Going To Be A Juggling Act For Governor Sanjay Malhotra
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes