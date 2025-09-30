RBI monetary policy: A repo rate decision is going to be a juggling act for Governor Sanjay Malhotra

The Reserve Bank of India’s repo rate decision on Wednesday is going to be a close call, amid benign inflation and still robust economic growth in the face of 50% US tariffs on India. RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra. (PTI)

While a majority of economists—24 of 39 surveyed by Bloomberg News—predict the RBI repo rate to stay at 5.5%, 15 expect a quarter-point reduction. Even many of those forecasting a hold say there’s justification to ease.

The six-member monetary policy committee, led by RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra, will need to juggle a number of competing objectives this week.

“We believe it is a close call—with a risk of a dovish pause pushing the cut down to the December meeting,” Aastha Gudwani, an economist at Barclays Plc., wrote in a note to clients. “The overhang of neutral-to-hawkish communication in the past may warrant a calibrated approach than an outright cut.”

Malhotra’s commentary and outlook on economic growth will be closely watched for signals of future monetary policy. Economists see scope for the repo rate to drop as low as 5% in this cycle.