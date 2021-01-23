IND USA
RBI proposes stricter norms for non-banks

The regulator proposed to classify the shadow banks into four categories, depending on their systemic importance and potential risk to the stability of financial system stability.
By Gopika Gopakumar, Livemint, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 07:39 AM IST

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday proposed to tighten rules for major non-bank lenders to prevent a collapse in one of them from affecting the financial system.

The regulator proposed to classify the shadow banks into four categories, depending on their systemic importance and potential risk to the stability of financial system stability. The level of regulatory oversight will vary depending on the size of the lenders, among other criteria.

While the RBI has sought to increase scrutiny on shadow banks, it has also assured them that the proposed changes will continue to allow those engaged in niche sectors and markets to have flexibility in terms of business operations.

The changes aim to avert a crisis like the one set off by a series of payment defaults in 2018 by Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services Ltd, which was then India’s largest shadow lender. The liquidity crisis that arose squeezed funding to non-banks and has engulfed several other lenders since then.

All NBFCs with asset size of up to 1,000 crore will fall under the NBFC-Base Layer category. They comprise more than 9,200 of India’s 9,425 non-deposit taking lenders and consists of non-systemically important NBFCs, peer-to-peer lending platforms, account aggregators and non-operating financial holding companies.

RBI has raised the net-owned funds requirement for these NBFCs to Rs20 crore from 2 crore earlier and also proposed that they can transition to the new regulation over a period of five years. The existing non-performing loan classification norm for these NBFCs will be changed to 90 days from 180 days now.

The NBFC-Middle Layer will consist of non-deposit taking NBFCs classified as systemically important and deposit-taking NBFCs. RBI has proposed no changes to the existing capital requirement for these NBFCs, which currently stand at 15% with minimum Tier 1 of 10%. However, the regulator has suggested that NBFCs with 10 or more branches will be required to adopt core banking solution. It has also put certain restrictions on lending. These NBFCs cannot provide loans to companies for buy-back of securities.

The NBFC-Upper layer could include as many as 30 systemically significant NBFCs, which will be regulated like banks. These NBFCs will have to implement differential standard asset provisioning and also the large exposure framework as applicable to banks. They will also be subject to a mandatory listing requirement. RBI has also proposed to introduce common equity Tier 1 of 9% for these NBFCs.

A chief executive of a large non-bank financier said that the impact of the proposed changes that will apply to the upper layer is limited. “At present, NBFCs follow Ind-AS accounting standards that require risk-based provisioning. However, on the other issues like core equity tier 1 capital requirements and its impact, we are consulting lawyers to figure out its impact,” the chief executive said, declining to be named.

The NBFC-top layer is currently empty. However, RBI can move an NBFC to this category if it feels that there is an unsustainable increase in the systemic risk spill-overs from specific NBFCs in the upper layer. These NBFCs will be subject to higher capital charge, including capital conservation buffers. They will also be intensive supervisory engagement with these NBFCs.

By Gopika Gopakumar, Livemint, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 07:39 AM IST
The India volatility index, or the VIX, which indicates a rise in fear and anxiety among investors, rose 1% to end at 22.42 on Friday.(PTI)
business

Markets skid amid weak global cues

By Nasrin Sultana, Livemint, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 07:37 AM IST
Stocks in the Asia-Pacific also traded lower, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng falling 1.6%, China’s Shanghai Composite 0.4%, Japan’s Nikkei 0.44% and South Korea’s Kospi 0.64%.
After the move was opposed by industry, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on August 23, 2019 that violations of CSR norms under the Companies Act would be treated as a civil liability and not as a criminal offence.(HT file photo. Representative image)
business

CSR offences by firms now a ‘civil wrong’, not a crime

By Rajeev Jayaswal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 05:25 AM IST
In line with a commitment made by the finance minister, the government formally notified that non-compliance with CSR provisions would be a “civil wrong,” not a crime, and shifted such violations to a penalty regime, two officials said, requesting anonymity.
Intel shares fell 4.6% in early trading in New York.(Bloomberg)
business

Intel tumbles after new CEO recommits to chip manufacturing

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 08:00 PM IST
  • Keeping chip production in-house may be bad for Intel because its manufacturing technology has fallen behind Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., which makes chips for many of Intel’s rivals. If the US company can’t catch up, its products will become less competitive, lose sales and market share.
The IPO has received bids for 64.58 crore shares against an offer size of 55.18 lakh shares.(AP Representative image)
business

Indigo Paints IPO garners robust response; subscribed 117 times on final day

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 06:34 PM IST
The price band was fixed at 1,488-1,490 a share for the initial share-sale, which was open for public subscription during January 20-22.
The Infosys co-founder also noted that the pandemic has brought changes in consumer behaviour
business

India will be role model on how to vaccinate billion people at scale: Nilekani

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 06:02 PM IST
Speaking at Redseer's Ground Zero 4.0 event, Nilekani spoke on how to build for scale in India that presents a massive opportunity with a booming internet penetration and rising adoption of digital services.
Amazon and Flipkart together control 81% of India’s online market share, while RIL’s online services are estimated at 1% market share in 2020.mint(MINT_PRINT)
business

Govt has pledged strict foreign investment rules for e-commerce, says CAIT

Reuters, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 05:34 PM IST
India's e-commerce retail market is seen growing to $200 billion a year by 2026, from $30 billion in 2019.
The oil market will be able to accommodate Iran’s maximum oil output of around 3.9 million to 4 million barrels a day.(Reuters/ File photo)
business

Iran starts ramping up oil production to pre-sanctions levels

Bloomberg, Tehran
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 04:47 PM IST
  • Iran has been subject to tough US sanctions since 2018, when the administration of then-President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from an international deal that restricted the Middle Eastern country’s nuclear activities. Its crude production was below 2 million barrels a day for most of 2020.
In this time exposure taken from Westgate Cocoa Beach Pier in Cocoa Beach, Fla., a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Pad 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Fla., Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. The rocket is carrying the 16th batch of Starlink communications satellites. (Malcolm Denemark/Florida Today via AP)(AP)
business

Elon Musk targets telecom for next disruption with Starlink internet

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 04:40 PM IST
SpaceX has told investors that Starlink is angling for a piece of a $1 trillion market made up of in-flight internet, maritime services, and demand in China and India.
Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty tumbled 218.45 points or 1.5 per cent to 14,371.90.(PTI photo)
business

Sensex tanks 746 points; Nifty ends below 14,375

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 04:15 PM IST
Axis Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding over 4 per cent, followed by Asian Paints, SBI, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, HDFC and Reliance.
A Google Project Loon internet balloon is seen at the Google I/O 2016 developers conference in Mountain View, California May 19, 2016.(REUTERS)
business

Google parent-company shutting Loon, balloon-based alternative to cell towers

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 04:01 PM IST
Loon aimed to bring connectivity to areas of the world where building cell towers are too expensive or treacherous.
The fairer sex is playing a more active role with respect to investment decisions even though that juncture where women do not have to walk that extra mile for being taken seriously in money matters is eons away.
business

How traditional finance management methods by women continue to be relevant now

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 02:40 PM IST
As the role of women in shaping the finances of the household continues to evolve, it is important to know that the traditional investment tactics employed by women has also catalysed the remodeling of women’s relationship with finance because those methods continue to be relevant even today.
Airbus slows production ramp-up, cites virus hit to demand (Reuters file photo)
business

Airbus slows production ramp-up, cites virus hit to demand

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 02:36 PM IST
Output of the A320, its best-selling model, will now rise gradually to 45 per month through the fourth quarter, Airbus said in a statement.
One should focus on asset allocation to suit one’s situation and stick to it during good and bad times, and this is the right way to manage this bias
business

Invest in mutual funds but steer clear of ‘Herd Mentality’!

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 02:30 PM IST
‘Herd mentality’ impacts not only the investors, who do not have the educational background or interest, but even many educated people who get impacted from the one-way wave.
Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit is one such high-rated deposit that offers a great balance of high safety and attractive returns.
business

Bajaj Finance can absorb a surge in provisions, says S&P Global Ratings

ANI, Singapore
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 01:29 PM IST
BFL's performance in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 (ending March 31, 2021) was broadly in line with expectations.
