Home / Business / RBI says collective impact of its inflation-checking measures is still unfolding

RBI says collective impact of its inflation-checking measures is still unfolding

PTI |
Apr 20, 2023 07:47 PM IST

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, along with the five other members of the Monetary Policy Committee, voted for a pause in rate hike earlier this month.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, in the rate-setting panel meeting earlier this month, opined that the cumulative impact of the monetary policy actions over the last one year is still unfolding and needs to be monitored closely, as per the MPC minutes released on Thursday.

Shaktikanta Das, governor of the Reserve Bank of India(REUTERS)
Shaktikanta Das, governor of the Reserve Bank of India(REUTERS)

Das, along with the five other members of the Monetary Policy Committee, voted for a pause in rate hike earlier this month.

Also read: March wholesale inflation at record 29-month low of 1.34%

The central bank, which effected six back-to-back hikes in the key short-term lending rate (repo) since May 2022 to check high inflation, decided to take a pause early this month. The cumulative rate hike since May 2022 is 250 basis points.

"The cumulative impact of our monetary policy actions over the last one year is still unfolding and needs to be monitored closely," Das said during the last Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting held during April 3-6.

Inflation for 2023-24 is projected to soften, but the disinflation towards the target is likely to be slow and protracted. The projected inflation in Q4:2023-24 at 5.2 per cent would still be well above the target, he noted.

"Therefore, at this juncture, we have to persevere with our focus on bringing about a durable moderation in inflation and at the same time give ourselves some time to monitor the impact of our past actions.

Das said, "I am, therefore, of the view that we do a tactical pause in this meeting of the MPC", as per the minutes of the MPC meeting released by the RBI.

MPC member and RBI Deputy Governor Michael Debabrata Patra said that an ongoing assessment of the macroeconomic outlook should inform a preparedness to re-calibrate monetary policy towards a more restrictive stance with consistent actions, should risks to the inflation trajectory materialise and impede its alignment with the target.

The process of getting inflation back to target could turn out to be gradual and uneven but the mission of monetary policy is to shepherd this process through potential bumps while containing second-round effects and anchoring inflation expectations, he added.

Also read: Cumin prices hit eye-watering 600/kg as spice inflation bites

The government has mandated the central bank to ensure that retail inflation based on the consumer price index (CPI) remains at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side.

The retail inflation in March fell to a 15-month low of 5.66 per cent and came back to the Reserve Bank's comfort level of 6 per cent.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
consumer price index inflation rbi governor shaktikanta das target + 3 more
consumer price index inflation rbi governor shaktikanta das target + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 20, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out