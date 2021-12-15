Home / Business / RBI slaps penalty on PNB & ICICI Bank for deficiencies in regulatory compliance
business

RBI slaps penalty on PNB & ICICI Bank for deficiencies in regulatory compliance

  • In both cases, penalties were based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and were not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the banks with their respective customers, the RBI mentioned.
ICICI Bank has been penalised of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30 lakh, while PNB has been imposed with a penalty of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.8 crore.(Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg)
ICICI Bank has been penalised of 30 lakh, while PNB has been imposed with a penalty of 1.8 crore.(Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg)
Published on Dec 15, 2021 08:20 PM IST
Copy Link
PTI | | Posted by Sharangee Dutta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday said it has imposed a penalty of 1.8 crore on Punjab National Bank and of 30 lakh on ICICI Bank for deficiencies in the regulatory compliance.

In a statement, the RBI said the Statutory Inspection for Supervisory Evaluation (ISE) of Punjab National Bank (PNB) was conducted by it with reference to its financial position as of March 31, 2019.

Following the ISE and examination of other documents, the RBI found contravention of its provisions relating to the pledge of shares by the PNB.

In the case of the ICICI Bank, the RBI said the statutory inspection for supervisory evaluation of the bank was conducted by it with reference to its financial position as of March 31, 2019.

Later, the RBI found non-compliance with directions related to levy of charges for non-maintenance of minimum balance in saving accounts.

In both cases, penalties were based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and were not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the banks with their respective customers, the RBI mentioned.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
reserve bank of india pnb icici bank ltd. icici bank + 2 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 15, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out