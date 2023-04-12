Home / Business / RBI to keep interest rates unchanged through year-end: Poll

RBI to keep interest rates unchanged through year-end: Poll

Reuters |
Apr 12, 2023 01:24 PM IST

In a surprising move last week, the central bank left the repo rate unchanged at 6.50% after six consecutive hikes.

The Reserve Bank of India will likely keep interest rates unchanged at least until the end of this fiscal year as it evaluates the delayed impact of previous hikes on economic growth and high inflation, a Reuters poll of economists showed.

Reserve Bank of India (File Photo)
Reserve Bank of India (File Photo)

Last week, the central bank surprised nearly every analyst by leaving the repo rate unchanged at 6.50% after six consecutive hikes, signalling it could consider further rate hikes if necessary.

But a majority of 51 economists now expects the RBI to remain on hold for the remainder of 2023, despite inflation hovering near the top end of the 2-6% tolerance range and no prospect of hitting the mid-point soon, according to the poll.

Only about one-sixth predicted a hike of 25 basis points to 6.75% by the year-end, suggesting the current tightening cycle, which began last May with an off-cycle move just hours before a jumbo U.S. Federal Reserve rate hike, is likely already over.

By January-March 2024, the last quarter of the fiscal year, the median view from the poll still had the repo rate unchanged at 6.50%, but was split between no move and a 25 basis point reduction.

In contrast, India's overnight indexed swap (OIS) rates, often seen as the clearest indication of future policy rate actions, are pricing in rate cuts before end-2023.

"We think (the) RBI goes for a long pause now to evaluate the effect of past rate hikes," wrote Samiran Chakraborty, chief economist for India at Citi.

While inflation likely dipped below 6% for the first time this year to 5.80% in March, it was not expected to reach 4% for at least two years.

"India will see the policy rates remaining 'higher for longer' as domestic growth-inflation dynamics may not provide any room for rate cuts in 2023," wrote Vikas Garg, head of fixed income at Invesco Mutual Fund.

Out of 31 respondents who answered an additional question, more than 80%, or 26, said persistently high inflation would be the reason for the RBI to resume hiking rates, while a minority said it would be due to the Fed hiking rates beyond current expectations.

(For other stories from the Reuters global long-term economic outlook polls package:)

(Reporting by Madhumita Gokhale; Polling by Anant Chandak, Devayani Sathyan and Veronica Khongwir; Editing by Hari Kishan, Ross Finley and Bernadette Baum)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
repo rate rbi
repo rate rbi
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out