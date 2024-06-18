Reliance Jio down: Thousands of users unable to access mobile internet, complain on social media

Users across the country are complaining about Jio services not working for them as they said they were not able to access all the daily use applications including WhatsApp, Instagram, X, Snapchat, YouTube and Google. As per Downdetector, over 54 per cent of the complainants are facing problems with mobile internet, 38 per cent with the Jio Fiber and 7 per cent are facing disruptions with mobile networks. Reliance Jio Down: As per Downdetector, over 54 per cent of the complainants are facing problems with mobile internet.

Jio has not made any official statement about the outage.

Users took to X (formerly Twitter) to express anger over Jio outage. One wrote, “#Jio network is down for Google, Swiggy & major websites. Whereas, WhatsApp, Jio’s own platforms seem to be working okay.”

Others pointed out that Jio's customer care is not responding to complaints. The user wrote, “Internet speed has went very down and when I tried to talk to customer support they simply ended the call."

Some social media users also mocked Reliance Jio by sharing memes. Here are some of the reactions of social media users to Jio outage: