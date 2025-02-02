Reliance Retail brings Shein back to India after 2020 App ban | See details

Reliance Retail has launched an app to sell fashionwear from China's Shein under a licensing deal, news agency Reuters reported. A view of a Shein pop-up store at a mall in Singapore April 4, 2024.(Edgar Su/Reuters)

This comes after almost five years since Shein's official app was banned in the country after a diplomatic tussle.

The company launched the app named 'SHEIN India Fast Fashion' without a major announcement. However, the government had disclosed to parliament last year that Reliance had entered into an agreement with the company to sell products under its name.

This is a major departure from the conglomerate's strategy of adding brands to its main app Ajio, competing with rivals such as Myntra from Walmart's Flipkart.

Shein was founded in China in 2012 and was later, headquartered in Singapore, offering a vast selection of low-priced Western clothes.

In 2010, its official app was banned in India along other Chinese apps such as ByteDance's TikTok due to data security concerns.

"The fashion OG (original) is back," a message displayed upon opening the app says.

Deliveries will initially be limited to a few cities like New Delhi and Mumbai and expanded nationwide afterwards, it said.

Shein's offerings include designed and made-in-India dresses priced as low as ₹350. These products will also later be made available on Ajio, according to the report.

However, there is no equity investment in the partnership, the report read. Reliance will only be paying a license fee for using the brand name.

The main Shein company also aims to list in London in the first half of the year. It ended its attempt to list in the US after receiving objections from lawmakers who questioned China's requirement for businesses to seek approval to list abroad, according to the report.