Reliance shares in the green ahead of Q3 results today: What to expect

ByHT News Desk
Jan 16, 2025 03:08 PM IST

The oil-to-telecom-to-retail conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd is set to announce its earnings on Thursday, January 16, 2025

Reliance Industries Ltd saw its shares in the green ahead of the announcement of its earnings for the third quarter of the financial year 2024-25.

Reliance Industries Chairman, and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani.(ANI)
Reliance Industries Chairman, and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani.(ANI)

The oil-to-telecom-to-retail conglomerate is set to announce its earnings on Thursday, January 16, 2025.

At 3 pm IST, the company's shares were trading 1.11% or 13.85 higher on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), reaching 1,266.15.

The stock market in general mostly was in the green as well. The benchmark BSE Sensex was up by 297.72 points or 0.39%, reaching 77,021.80, while the broader NSE Nifty was 96.40 points or 0.42% up, reaching 23,309.60.

The telecom business Jio is expected to drive strong earnings, while the retail as well as the core oil business should show a more modest growth, according to a Mint report.

The oil-to-chemical segment specifically may show an improved EBITDA (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) due to a recovery in refining margins, the report read.

“Reliance Industries is expected to post mixed performance led by strong telecom earnings growth, improvements in refining margins, and moderate retail growth," the report quoted Prathamesh Masdekar, Research Analyst at Stoxbox as saying. “The company's EBITDA is expected to see a sequential 6% improvement, mainly driven by earnings from more substantial refining margins and higher ARPU in digital services.”

However, the year-on-year comparison could remains flat due to weakness in energy and muted retail growth, he added.

Reliance share prices have fallen 20% over the last six months and declined an average of 8% over the last year, according to the report.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
See More
