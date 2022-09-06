Home / Business / Reliance to acquire majority stake in this US-based solar energy software maker SenseHawk

Reliance to acquire majority stake in this US-based solar energy software maker SenseHawk

business
Published on Sep 06, 2022 11:30 AM IST

The deal value is worth USD 32 million, including funding for future growth, commercial rollout of products, and research and development (R&D), Reliance said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

RIL (Reliance Industries) is committed to revolutionising the Green Energy sector and has the vision to enable 100 GW of solar energy by 2030, the business conglomerate said.(Reuters representative image)
RIL (Reliance Industries) is committed to revolutionising the Green Energy sector and has the vision to enable 100 GW of solar energy by 2030, the business conglomerate said.(Reuters representative image)
ANI |

Reliance Industries has signed agreements to acquire a majority stake of 79.4 per cent in SenseHawk, a service provider for the solar energy generation industry.

Founded in 2018, SenseHawk is an early-stage California-based developer of software-based management tools for the solar energy generation industry. SenseHawk helps accelerate solar projects from planning to production by helping companies streamline processes and use automation.

The deal value is worth USD 32 million, including funding for future growth, commercial rollout of products, and research and development (R&D), Reliance said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges on Monday.

SenseHawk has helped over 140 customers in 15 countries adopt new technology for their over 600 sites and assets totalling over 100 gigawatts.

ALSO READ: Reliance to invest 75,000 crore in petrochemical expansion

The turnover of SenseHawk for financial years 2022, 2021 and 2020 was USD 2,326,369, USD 1,165,926, and USD 1,292,063, respectively.

"RIL (Reliance Industries) is committed to revolutionising the Green Energy sector and has the vision to enable 100 GW of solar energy by 2030. In collaboration with SenseHawk, we will drive down costs, enhance productivity and improve on-time performance to deliver the lowest LCoE for solar projects globally and make solar energy the go-to source of power in lockstep with our vision for solar energy," said Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries.

"It is a very exciting technology platform and I am confident that, with RIL's support, SenseHawk will grow multifold," Ambani said.

The transaction, however, is subject to certain regulatory and other customary closing conditions and is expected to complete before the end of 2022.

"We are delighted with the confidence that RIL has demonstrated in us with this investment. The SenseHawk team foresees strategic value in working with RIL, as one of the largest global infrastructure corporations, and look forward to this next phase in our growth," said Swarup Mavanoor, CEO and Co-Founder of SenseHawk.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
reliance industries ltd.
reliance industries ltd.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 06, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out