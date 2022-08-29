Home / Business / Reliance to invest 75,000 crore in petrochemical expansion

Reliance to invest 75,000 crore in petrochemical expansion

Published on Aug 29, 2022 03:52 PM IST

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani said the investments will be in setting up a PTA plant, expanding polyester capacity, tripling capacity of vinyl chain and a chemical unit in the UAE.

Reliance Industries will expand its petrochemical capacity. (REUTERS)
Reliance Industries Ltd will invest 75,000 crore in the next five years to expand petrochemical capacity, its chairman Mukesh Ambani said on Monday.

Speaking at the company's annual general meeting, he said the investments will be in setting up a PTA plant, expanding polyester capacity, tripling capacity of vinyl chain and a chemical unit in UAE.

