Rodent in Miso soup plunges Japanese restaurant chain's stock, ending its year-long rally

Shares of Zensho Holdings Co, which operates the Japanese restaurant chain Sukiya fell after a customer claimed to have found a dead rodent in its Miso soup. Visitors in front of an electronic stock board at the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) in Tokyo, Japan, on Tuesday, March 11, 2025.(Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg)

The stock was down by 7.1 per cent, which is the most since February 13, according to a Bloomberg report.

Sukiya stated that its staff “failed to notice” the animal making its way into the soup as the meals were being prepared at a branch in Tottori, western Japan, on January 21, 2025.

It then said that it would double down on hygiene measures in a March 22 announcement.

Sukiya also apologised for not disclosing the incident sooner, stating that “many customers ended up feeling anxious and worried” as a result.

As of March 24, the company's stock was down 4.72% on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, reaching 8,123 Yen.

Sukiya currently has about 2,000 branches across Japan and is famous for its beef rice bowls.

The fall in the company's stock came at a time when it had been rising prior due to hopes of a boost in profit from its recent price hike.

The stock had risen as much as 25% over the last year till that point, according to the report which added that this outperformed the Topix Index.

The long-term impact on Zensho’s shares will depend on whether the rodent incident leads to a significant fall in customers, the report quoted Shoichi Arisawa, an analyst at Iwai Cosmo Securities Co, as saying.

“I don’t think the incident reflects a structural problem with the business," he added. "But Sukiya can’t just dismiss it as a one-off accident.”