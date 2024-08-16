Saraswati Saree Depot IPO allotment: How to check status on Bigshare Services, BSE
Saraswati Saree Depot IPO allotment finalised today after being subscribed 107.39 times. How to check status? Check details
The allotment for Saraswati Saree Depot's Initial Public Offering (IPO) is scheduled to be finalised today (August 16). The issue closed for subscription on August 14 and was subscribed 107.39 times by the final day as Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) subscribed 358.47 times, followed by Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) at 64.12 times and retail investors at 61.9 times.
Those who have applied for the IPO can check the allotment status online on the website of the registrar which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. Alternatively, investors can also check the allotment status on the BSE website. Here are the direct links to access the allotment status of Saraswati Saree Depot IPO:
Bigshare Services: https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/IPO_Status.html
BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Saraswati Saree Depot IPO details
The company launched its initial public offering (IPO) with a fresh issue of 6,499,800 shares worth approximately ₹104 crore. The IPO included an offer for sale (OFS) of 3,501,000 shares with a face value of ₹10 apiece, totaling around ₹56.02 crore. The IPO was available at a price band of ₹152 - 160 per share, with a lot size of 90 shares and retail investors could bid for a minimum of 90 shares, requiring an investment of ₹14,400.