 Saturday bank holiday: Are banks closed on August 17? - Hindustan Times
Friday, Aug 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Saturday bank holiday: Are banks closed on August 17?

ByHT News Desk
Aug 16, 2024 05:08 PM IST

Before planning a visit to the bank, customers must verify the operational status of the branch. Is August 17 a bank holiday? Find out

Private and public sector banks are closed on all national holidays and state regional holidays, as well as second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays, as per the holiday list provided by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Before planning a visit to the bank, customers must verify the operational status of the branch.

During bank holidays, ATMs and online banking are available for customers.
During bank holidays, ATMs and online banking are available for customers.

Is it a bank holiday on August 17?

No, it is not a bank holiday on August 17 as it is the third Saturday of the month. As per RBI rules, banks are closed on Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. First, third and fifth Saturdays will be working Saturdays for banks.

Bank holidays in August

Banks are closed, depending on the state, on the occasion of Ker Puja, Tendong Lho Rum Faat, Patriot's Day, Independence Day/Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi), Raksha Bandhan/Jhulana Purnima/Birthday of Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur, Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi, Janmashtami.

August bank holidays 2024

August 19- Banks are closed in Tripura, Gujarat, Orissa, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh.

August 20- Banks are closed in Kerala.

August 26- Banks are closed in Gujarat, Orissa, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Jammu, Uttar Pradesh, Bengal, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh and Srinagar.

Long weekend in these states

Banks are closed on August 26 on the occasion of Janmashtami which is after fourth Saturday and Sunday.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 16, 2024
