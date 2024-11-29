Menu Explore
Saturday bank holiday: Are banks open or closed on November 30? Full December holiday list

ByHT News Desk
Nov 29, 2024 05:25 PM IST

Saturday bank holiday: Banks are closed on all second and fourth Saturdays, as well as on all Sundays, while they are open on first, third, and fifth Saturdays

Saturday bank holiday: Banks are closed on all second and fourth Saturdays of a month as well as on all Sundays, while they are open on first, third, and fifth Saturdays (if applicable) of a month, according to the mandate of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Saturday bank holiday: November 29 is a fifth Saturday. Banks will remain open on first, third, and fifth Saturdays of a month(Pradeep Gaur/Mint)
Saturday bank holiday: November 29 is a fifth Saturday. Banks will remain open on first, third, and fifth Saturdays of a month(Pradeep Gaur/Mint)

Since November 29 is a fifth Saturday, banks will remain open and will be functional as usual.

List of bank holidays in December 2024

Banks will be closed In December due to the occasions including the Feast of St. Francis Xavier, Pa-Togan Nengminja Sangma, Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham, Goa Liberation Day, Christmas Eve, Christmas, Christmas Celebration, U Kiang Nangbah, and New Year’s Eve/Lossong/Namsoong.

December 20243121819242526273031
Agartala         
Ahmedabad         
Aizawl      
Belapur         
Bengaluru         
Bhopal         
Bhubaneswar         
Chandigarh         
Chennai         
Dehradun         
Gangtok        
Guwahati         
Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh         
Hyderabad - Telangana         
Imphal         
Itanagar         
Jaipur         
Jammu         
Kanpur         
Kochi         
Kohima      
Kolkata         
Lucknow         
Mumbai         
Nagpur         
New Delhi         
Panaji       
Patna         
Raipur         
Ranchi         
Shillong    
Shimla         
Srinagar         
Thiruvananthapuram         
Holiday DescriptionDay
Feast of St. Francis Xavier3
Pa-Togan Nengminja Sangma12
Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham18
Goa Liberation Day19
Christmas Eve24
Christmas25
Christmas Celebration26
Christmas Celebration27
U Kiang Nangbah30
New Year’s Eve/Lossong/Namsoong31

Source: RBI website

What banking services will be available on bank holidays?

While bank branches will be closed for all the aforementioned dates, customers can still access digital banking services throughout the year, unless the bank notifies otherwise (Usually for maintenance work).

All bank websites, banking apps, and ATM services will be active throughout the year otherwise.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
