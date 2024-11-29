Saturday bank holiday: Are banks open or closed on November 30? Full December holiday list
Saturday bank holiday: Banks are closed on all second and fourth Saturdays, as well as on all Sundays, while they are open on first, third, and fifth Saturdays
Saturday bank holiday: Banks are closed on all second and fourth Saturdays of a month as well as on all Sundays, while they are open on first, third, and fifth Saturdays (if applicable) of a month, according to the mandate of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
Since November 29 is a fifth Saturday, banks will remain open and will be functional as usual.
List of bank holidays in December 2024
Banks will be closed In December due to the occasions including the Feast of St. Francis Xavier, Pa-Togan Nengminja Sangma, Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham, Goa Liberation Day, Christmas Eve, Christmas, Christmas Celebration, U Kiang Nangbah, and New Year’s Eve/Lossong/Namsoong.
|December 2024
|3
|12
|18
|19
|24
|25
|26
|27
|30
|31
|Agartala
|•
|Ahmedabad
|•
|Aizawl
|•
|•
|•
|•
|Belapur
|•
|Bengaluru
|•
|Bhopal
|•
|Bhubaneswar
|•
|Chandigarh
|•
|Chennai
|•
|Dehradun
|•
|Gangtok
|•
|•
|Guwahati
|•
|Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh
|•
|Hyderabad - Telangana
|•
|Imphal
|•
|Itanagar
|•
|Jaipur
|•
|Jammu
|•
|Kanpur
|•
|Kochi
|•
|Kohima
|•
|•
|•
|•
|Kolkata
|•
|Lucknow
|•
|Mumbai
|•
|Nagpur
|•
|New Delhi
|•
|Panaji
|•
|•
|•
|Patna
|•
|Raipur
|•
|Ranchi
|•
|Shillong
|•
|•
|•
|•
|•
|•
|Shimla
|•
|Srinagar
|•
|Thiruvananthapuram
|•
|Holiday Description
|Day
|Feast of St. Francis Xavier
|3
|Pa-Togan Nengminja Sangma
|12
|Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham
|18
|Goa Liberation Day
|19
|Christmas Eve
|24
|Christmas
|25
|Christmas Celebration
|26
|Christmas Celebration
|27
|U Kiang Nangbah
|30
|New Year’s Eve/Lossong/Namsoong
|31
Source: RBI website
What banking services will be available on bank holidays?
While bank branches will be closed for all the aforementioned dates, customers can still access digital banking services throughout the year, unless the bank notifies otherwise (Usually for maintenance work).
All bank websites, banking apps, and ATM services will be active throughout the year otherwise.
