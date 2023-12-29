close_game
SBI fixed deposit interest rates hiked. Check latest here

SBI fixed deposit interest rates hiked. Check latest here

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Dec 29, 2023 03:20 PM IST

The hikes are for FDs of less than ₹2 crore.

Recently, the State Bank of India (SBI) raised interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) of less than 2 crore. The new rates are with effect from December 27.

Also, this rate hike by SBI, the country's largest bank and a private sector lender, is applicable on all but three FD tenures: one year to less than two years, two years to less than three years, and five years to ten years.

The previous such revision took place in February.

The new interest rates are…

For regular customers

FD maturity periodNew interest rate
7 days-45 days3.50%
46 days-179 days4.75%
180 days-210 days5.75%
211 days-<1 year6%
1 year-<2 years6.80% (unchanged)
2 years-<3 years7% (unchanged)
3 years-<5 years6.75%
5 years-up to 10 years6.50% (unchanged)

For senior citizens

FD maturity tenureNew interest rate
7 days -45 days4%
46 days-179 days5.25%
180 days-210 days6.25%
211 days-<1 year6.50%
1 year-<2 years7.30% (unchanged)
2 years-<3 years7.50% (unchanged)
3 years-<5 years7.25%
5 years-up to 10 years7.50% (unchanged)

Have other banks too hiked interest rates on FDs?

This month, four other lenders besides SBI raised interest rates on their respective term deposits: Bank of India, Federal Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and DCB Bank.

The hikes come even as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in its final Monetary Police Committee (MPC) meeting of the year, held in the first week of December, kept the key repo rate unchanged at 6.5%.

