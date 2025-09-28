SBI Research makes a case for 25 bps RBI repo rate cut in monetary policy meeting this week

A quarter-point repo rate cut is the “best possible option” for Reserve Bank of India in its upcoming monetary policy, SBI Research has said, even as other policy watchers saw another status quo. The Reserve Bank of India's logo outside its headquarters in Mumbai. The RBI repo rate currently stands at 5.5%. (Reuters)

There is “merit and rationale” for a 25 basis-point RBI rate cut as India's retail inflation rate is expected to remain benign even in the next financial year, SBI Research said, as GST rationalisation is likely to keep the prices suppressed. Additionally, the impact of 50% US tariffs on India has already started showing in economic activity.

One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

Bank of Baroda seemed to echo SBI Research's view.

“While we do believe there is limited scope for any change in the repo rate in this policy, there is a market view that given the current environment, a rate cut would be warranted,” Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda, told the Press Trust of India.

But while India's inflation rate has stayed well below the RBI target of 4% before and after GST 2.0, this cannot be a primary reason for a rate cut. India's GDP growth is also likely to steady at above 6.5%—which is the RBI's estimate—even after taking into account the tariff impact.