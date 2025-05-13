Scam warning, targeted attack lockdown: Google details Android’s security vision

Ahead of an expectedly frenetic Google I/O keynote next week, the tech giant has already detailed contours of Android’s locked-in direction of upgrades, as well as the availability of Gemini on more devices. We presume Google is freeing up schedule for what will likely be significant artificial intelligence (AI) announcements, at the keynote on May 20. Android, and Wear OS for smartwatches, are in line to get their biggest visual updates in years. The security layer is being strengthened too. In parallel, Android Auto in cars and Google TV smart devices, will receive Gemini capabilities. Scam detection in Google Messages as well as in-call scam protection against methods such as screen sharing, are arriving too. Android 16 is expected to release in a few months. (Official images)

Android 16, which is expected in a few months, with the final scheduled beta version already rolled out for developers, will introduce the biggest visual changes to Android in more than four years. It was in summer of 2021 when Google gave Android the Material You theme. On the agenda now is ‘Material 3 Expressive’, with focus on fluidity of motion, aesthetic updates and a revamped interface that is more attuned to the round screens that most Wear OS smartwatches have.

“Material 3 Expressive feels even more fluid and introduces a system of more natural, springy animations meant to bring a moment of delight to everyday routines. For example, when you dismiss a notification, the others next to subtly respond to your drag. And when you snap it off the stack, you feel a satisfying haptic rumble,” explains Mindy Brooks, senior director of product and UX Android platform, in a briefing of which HT was a part.

The Gemini AI assistant, which is expected to figure prominently at this year’s Google I/O, is also lined up to grace Wear OS smartwatches, Google TV based smart TVs, and in car with Android Auto as well as those with Google built-in. The attempt, particularly relevant for TVs, is to give users the voice conversation capabilities that have defined Gemini’s utility on smartphones and tablets (on that note - there is an important update now available, for Gemini’s app for the Apple iPad app). Children, for instance, may be able to speak with Gemini on the smart TV and discuss the solar system or the underwater world, and be served relevant YouTube videos too.

“Hands-free voice commands with Google Assistant have always been at the core of Android Auto and cars with Google built-in. Soon, Gemini will upgrade that experience by understanding what you want while you’re driving, through natural conversations,” says Guemmy Kim, senior director of product and user experience, Android.

Google has also previewed Gemini with Android XR, a new platform they’re building in collaboration with Samsung. It is expected the hardware results of this platform will include virtual reality headsets as well as AI-powered smart sunglasses. The first headset from Samsung, launches later this year, with further specifics expected in the coming months.

Fighting spam, and scammers

In the coming months, Android phones will add scam detection in Google Messages as well as in-call scam protection against methods such as screen sharing. This, they say, builds on Google’s existing arsenal of safety and security tools that are already part of Android.

The tech giant points us to a Google commissioned study by security experts Leviathan Security Group, which gives phones including the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, the Samsung Galaxy S24 and the Xiaomi 14 Ultra parity with the Apple iPhone 16 Pro in terms of advanced protection programs, multi-factor authentication, reporting or blocking of first time or unknown callers or message senders, safe browsing and SIM swap protection. Android phones take a lead with on-device malware protection, delivered by Google Play Protect.

“Our research shows that phone scammers often try to trick people into performing specific actions to initiate a scam, like changing default device security settings or granting elevated permissions to an app. These actions can result in spying, fraud, and other abuse by giving an attacker deeper access to your device and data. To combat phone scammers, we’re working to block specific actions and warn you of these sophisticated attempts. This happens completely on device and is applied only with conversations with non-contacts,” Dave Kleidermacher, VP Engineering, Android Security and Privacy, details the vision.

The actions that’ll be blocked during a call include disabling Google Play Protect, side-loading an app on the phone, or granting accessibility permissions which can give a newly downloaded malicious app access to user’s device and steal sensitive data such as banking details. If a user is screen sharing during a phone call, Android will now automatically generate a warning prompt to stop sharing at the end of a call.

Support for some of this functionality has a wide compatibility spread. In-call protection for disabling Google Play Protect is available on Android 6 and newer devices. Protections that prevent side-loading an app and turning on accessibility permissions, will be available on Android 16 devices.

Google recently launched an AI based Scam Detection in Google Messages, and Phone by Google. This on-device AI processing should be able to detect conversational scams, the kind that usually sound very innocent at first, but the underlying malicious intent is designed to steal money from unsuspecting individuals. When Scam Detection discovers a suspicious conversation pattern, it warns the user in real-time.

Google is also integrating something called a Key Verifier, which will verify the identity of the other party through public encryption keys, protecting end-to-end encrypted messages in Google Messages. Apple has something similar for its devices, called iMessage Contact Key Verification. This, when enabled, will be able to identify attempts to impersonate a user.

“Key Verifier provides a visual way for you and your contact to quickly confirm that your secret keys match. If an attacker gains access to a friend’s phone number and uses it on another device to send you a message – which can happen as a result of a SIM swap attack – their contact’s verification status will be marked as no longer verified in the Google Contacts app, suggesting your friend’s account may be compromised or has been changed,” says Kleidermacher.

The Key Verifier feature launches later this summer in Google Messages, and will be available on Android 10 and newer devices. This also points to fairly extensive backdated support, likely covering millions of older devices still in use worldwide.

Bad news for thieves, and attackers

In recent months, Google and Apple have strengthened device security and reset protections in case someone’s phone is stolen (something that’s becoming commonplace). There’s more from Google, timed with this year’s I/O.

The tech giant confirms that later in the year, an update will further reinforce Factory Reset protections, which will restrict all functionalities on devices that are reset without the owner’s authorisation. The owner of the stolen phone will also have more control via the Remote Lock feature, and added to the mix will be a security challenge question, helping to prevent unauthorised actions that a thief may be attempting.

Any stolen Android phone that runs Android 16, will add further protection that prevents one-time passwords (this is relevant, you’ll often receive 2-factor authentication codes on SMS) received on the phone that’s no longer with the rightful owner, from being displayed on the Lock Screen notifications. They will only be accessible, after the phone is unlocked by the owner.

Google is extending the Advanced Protection Program, which already includes Safe Browsing on Chrome and passkey layer to protect account integrity, to Android phones as well. Phones running Android 16 will get this functionality for now, and the company says any user to prioritises data security can enable this as protection against targeted attacks. It is expected that if a targeted attack, such as a spyware or malware is detected, Android’s integrated systems will elicit a warning and give users the option to lock away certain apps or functionality on device to reduce its effectiveness.